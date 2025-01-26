REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support – here’s what I learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support – here’s what I learned

After almost a decade in Dundee, Rebecca is completing her assimilation by choosing a local team.

Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“If you want success, choose United.”

This is the forthright advice given to me by Dundee woman Evie McMahon when I show up at the derby on Monday night.

It’s my first time at Dens Park, despite having lived in Dundee for going on a decade, and round the road from the stadiums for the majority of that time.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve not been to Tannadice for a game either.

In fact, until 2024, I’d never even watched either of the teams playing on telly.

Football is just not a big part of my life, or part of it at all really.

But football is a huge part of Dundee life. The city comes alive on match days, in a way I have to admit is quite beautiful.

And I’ve spent a third of my life (and nearly all my adulthood) here, so I figure I better get with the programme and finally pick a side.

Last year, I watched my first ever Dundee derby in a pub, and was left surprised and impressed by the good-natured joking and joviality between rival fans.

It was a far cry from my upbringing in Old Firm country.

Then this week, I graduated to seeing a Dundee FC v Dundee United match in person.

My task? Interview fans from both sides before the game, to find out what makes derby days so special in Dundee.

Simon and Evie McMahon enjoying some of the hospitality on offer ahead of the game in United’s ground, Tannadice Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And despite being a fish out of water, I couldn’t be made to feel more welcome.

As it turns out, I’m too busy buzzing about to see much of the actual game.

But I do take the opportunity to do a little personal research.

I ask each of my interviewees this question: “I’ve been in Dundee for 10 years and never picked a side. Why should I choose yours?”

And the responses give me a lot to weigh up.

Bigger, older, better?

Evie’s advice of choosing United if I want to choose success is a fair shout. Notably, this is said before they go on to lose 1-0, not after!

But in general Dundee United have been doing really well, from my limited football knowledge.

In that respect, it seems like a straightforward choice. I do like to win.

Fellow Tangerine Army member Bruce Low echoes Evie, telling me: “United are the biggest club in the city, and the best!”

Top, from left: Dundee United fans Lucas Low, Dean Cormack and Bruce Low. Bottom, from left: Dylan Low and Dean Cormack Sr. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Now, some Googling later on of ‘which is the biggest Dundee football club’ took me down a rabbit hole of statistical minutiae fit to put me off the whole game again for good.

It seems that Dundee was bigger, and then United grew, and now the general idea is that United might be slightly bigger. Maybe. I lost interest.

Either way, I’ve never been one to care much about what’s popular.

So when it comes to a ‘bigger’ club, in the words of Shania Twain, “that don’t impress me much“.

Father and son Stuart and Ross Batchelor.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Likewise, when Dundee fan Stuart Batchelor tries to sway me with the argument that Dundee are “the oldest team in the city”, I can’t bring myself to care.

Older doesn’t mean better, unless you’re talking about whisky or cheese.

Slow and steady, or fast and flashy?

However, Stuart gets my attention back when he points out Dundee are the team “on the up”.

“United are exciting in a rollercoaster kind of way, up and down,” he says.

“We’ve been steadily building up, laying foundations for a great future.”

Billy Guthrie and John Brown looking forward to the match. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This is the perfect argument to sweet-talk an almost-30-year-old millennial woman. I am tired of rollercoasters.

If I’m going to give a team my heart, I want some stability.

But then another interviewee, Paul Cosgrove, tells me United are the team “with style and flair”.

Now this, I can get on board with. I like a bit of flair, I’m all for a pinch of pizzazz and some bold fashion choices.

The eye-watering tangerine of the United uniform does appeal to me in its brashness, and the general cockiness of the crowd is pretty seductive.

But then I get talking to Dundee fan Paul in his pork-pie hat, and he is one cool-looking dude.

Father and son Paul and Ryan Bichard. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He tells me that Dundee is resilient, that it’s been through hard times financially and “always comes back fighting”.

And flat-cap-clad granddad George Dorward takes care to explain to me that “quality football comes down the Dundee side”.

I am a sucker for a scrappy underdog. This is no easy choice.

Finally, it’s programme seller John Wade who makes my mind up.

“Why should you be a Dundee fan?” he muses. “Well, because you’ll have a great time being one. It’s the friendliest bunch of people.”

Programme seller and lifelong Dee fan John Wade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

I can’t argue with that. All night, everyone’s been lovely.

But despite the blaze of orange opposite, it’s when I’m in the Dark Blues stand that I feel the most warmth.

And then they went and won, didn’t they? Feels like fate. Plus I have loads of blue clothes already.

So I’ve decided, then. I’m a Dundee girl.

More from Opinion

John Swinney
COURIER OPINION: John Swinney's immigration plan could help Dundee University – but it cannot…
6
gordon Brown
GORDON BROWN: How a Kirkcaldy 'warm welcome' is bringing communities together
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney risks being defined by NHS crisis
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: Free youth bus travel has created thugs on tour culture in Dundee
41
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: What is the survival plan at Dundee University?
6
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that…
5
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University helped me build my life – but I wouldn’t look…
13
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail
2
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13
Dundee fan George Dorward at the Dundee derby on January 20 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: On a cold January night, there's no place I'd rather be than…

Conversation