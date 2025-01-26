NHS Fife bosses explain figures revealing patient stuck in hospital for seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Fife bosses explain figures revealing patient stuck in hospital for seven years

The Scottish Tories took aim at the SNP over the data but health board chiefs say comparisons are 'inappropriate'.

By Justin Bowie
NHS Fife services will go under the spotlight at the annual review
NHS Fife explained a seven-year delayed discharge wait. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Fife has explained why a patient deemed fit to leave hospital remains there after seven years.

Newly-released figures, revealed by the Scottish Conservatives, show that the patient has been lingering in care for 2,576 days.

Successive SNP health chiefs have had to grapple with worsening delayed discharge statistics, often due to a lack of care home spaces for older patients.

Scottish Tory MSP Sandesh Gullhane took aim at the SNP over the seven-year wait, branding it “scarcely believable”.

And he claims the party led by First Minister John Swinney squandered money on the ill-fated proposals for a National Care Service which could have instead been spent on existing services.

‘Highly complex care’ requirements

But NHS Fife says this particular patient requires “highly complex care in a specialist facility”.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “An interim placement would be inappropriate and unreasonable, and not in the individual’s best interests.”

A Public Health Scotland report from 2023 revealed 58 per cent of delayed discharges across NHS Fife related to social care problems.

The other 42 per cent affected across the health board were unable to leave hospital for “complex reasons”, the highest proportion in Scotland.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP
Tory MSP Sandesh Gullhane.

Tory MSP Mr Gullhane also criticised the SNP over figures showing the average delayed discharge wait was 854 days, more than two years.

He said: “Patients up and down the country are suffering shocking waits of several years.”

But NHS Fife says the data includes patients who have learning difficulties or severe mental health problems.

Stratheden Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Stratheden Hospital, near Cupar, is a psychiatric facility in Fife for those with particularly complex needs.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “Such patients are not ordinarily included within the regularly published statistics on delayed discharges.

“As such, it is inappropriate to compare these with patients in acute and community hospitals awaiting packages of care, whose needs are vastly different.”

Health chiefs say the average wait once these cases are discounted is two weeks.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While we cannot comment on individual patients, there are some highly complex cases – including mental health patients or hospital based complex clinical care patients – where unfortunately it extremely difficult to find an appropriate care package.

“Long-term hospital inpatient cases of this nature remain rare.”

In 2023, we reported that NHS Fife had set a new record for the number of patients being discharged.

The Scottish Government recognises unnecessarily lengthy spells in hospital can be harmful physically and mentally.

Conversation