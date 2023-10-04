STEVE FINAN: I have nothing against cyclists, but Dundee active travel plan costs too much to benefit too few

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: I have nothing against cyclists, but Dundee active travel plan costs too much to benefit too few

"Tell me the benefit a cycleway brings a person unable to use it?"

Councillor Steven Rome and Chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum, Valentine Scarlett, at the launch of the council's new sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Dundee City Council clearly has a concept of a typical Dundonian: they are aged 18 to 35, physically fit, love cycling, hate cars, and their life goal is net zero.

Have a look round the city centre. Count the folk likely to cycle to and from Barnhill, Fintry or St Mary’s. Count again those who’ll do it in the bleak midwinter.

Yet the council is fixated on “active travel”. They assume we are desperate to wheel (whatever that is), cycle, or walk everywhere.

It is part of the Holyrood obsession with a nationwide cycle network. Millions must be spent, questioning this is heresy.

But is this serving the interests of the majority? Is this, in a cost-of-living crisis, a priority?

Looking at Dundee’s plans over the next 10 years, at least £125m is to be spent facilitating active travel.

CyclingUK’s most recent survey shows, in Scotland in 2021, 4% of people cycled to work. It also reported 7% of Scots had ridden a bike in the past week (from the day of asking).

These are small numbers of people having a large chunk of money spent on them. The number of cyclists might grow but, then again, might not. There is a glut of second-hand bikes on the likes of gumtree at the moment – Covid-period purchases that didn’t change lifestyles.

I fear these pro-cycling policies benefit only the type of people making them.

People who don’t know what it is to be old or unwell, and who lack the imagination to put themselves in the arch-support shoes of others.

They aren’t wilfully cruel, they just don’t have the life experience age brings.

The way the Dundee message was delivered is an example.

Interviewed on his active travel zealotry, Dundee councillor Steven Rome said: “We need to be disruptive.”

Fighting talk for the cycle lobby, but proof he hasn’t considered all his constituents.

Those words will frighten people. They hear their lives are to be intentionally “disrupted”; and, with cars verboten, wonder about their travel choices.

They will also not have enjoyed to hear (to quote Steven again): “Change is usually difficult, but it’s just something we need to do.”

Map of the active travel network in Dundee from the Sustainable Transport Delivery Plan. Image: Dundee City Council.

I am constantly surprised by how bad at politics Dundee’s city councillors are. Good politicking is 90% good communication. An inclusive message is a persuasive one. But this naïve councillor uses provocation to make his point.

Steven, take a lesson young man: you alarm people when you should be trying to persuade them. Local government isn’t student debate. Be aware of the effect of words on all your constituents.

I have nothing against cyclists. I am one. But my wrongthink will upset the zealots. Like all fanatics, the more they are convinced they are right the more they believe everyone should be bullied into thinking like them.

But tell me the benefit a cycleway brings a person unable to use it? And is a “green” £125m better spent on a path, or proper insulation free for Dundee homes?

