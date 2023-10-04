STEVE FINAN: I have nothing against cyclists, but Dundee active travel plan costs too much to benefit too few

Dundee City Council clearly has a concept of a typical Dundonian: they are aged 18 to 35, physically fit, love cycling, hate cars, and their life goal is net zero.

Have a look round the city centre. Count the folk likely to cycle to and from Barnhill, Fintry or St Mary’s. Count again those who’ll do it in the bleak midwinter.

Yet the council is fixated on “active travel”. They assume we are desperate to wheel (whatever that is), cycle, or walk everywhere.

It is part of the Holyrood obsession with a nationwide cycle network. Millions must be spent, questioning this is heresy.

But is this serving the interests of the majority? Is this, in a cost-of-living crisis, a priority?

Looking at Dundee’s plans over the next 10 years, at least £125m is to be spent facilitating active travel.

CyclingUK’s most recent survey shows, in Scotland in 2021, 4% of people cycled to work. It also reported 7% of Scots had ridden a bike in the past week (from the day of asking).

These are small numbers of people having a large chunk of money spent on them. The number of cyclists might grow but, then again, might not. There is a glut of second-hand bikes on the likes of gumtree at the moment – Covid-period purchases that didn’t change lifestyles.

I fear these pro-cycling policies benefit only the type of people making them.

People who don’t know what it is to be old or unwell, and who lack the imagination to put themselves in the arch-support shoes of others.

They aren’t wilfully cruel, they just don’t have the life experience age brings.

The way the Dundee message was delivered is an example.

Interviewed on his active travel zealotry, Dundee councillor Steven Rome said: “We need to be disruptive.”

Fighting talk for the cycle lobby, but proof he hasn’t considered all his constituents.

Those words will frighten people. They hear their lives are to be intentionally “disrupted”; and, with cars verboten, wonder about their travel choices.

They will also not have enjoyed to hear (to quote Steven again): “Change is usually difficult, but it’s just something we need to do.”

I am constantly surprised by how bad at politics Dundee’s city councillors are. Good politicking is 90% good communication. An inclusive message is a persuasive one. But this naïve councillor uses provocation to make his point.

Steven, take a lesson young man: you alarm people when you should be trying to persuade them. Local government isn’t student debate. Be aware of the effect of words on all your constituents.

I have nothing against cyclists. I am one. But my wrongthink will upset the zealots. Like all fanatics, the more they are convinced they are right the more they believe everyone should be bullied into thinking like them.

But tell me the benefit a cycleway brings a person unable to use it? And is a “green” £125m better spent on a path, or proper insulation free for Dundee homes?