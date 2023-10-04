Dundee leaders unite to call for VisitScotland’s return to city

Leaders of all political parties on Dundee City Council have united to call for the return of VisitScotland’s axed information site.

Scotland’s national tourism body closed its Dundee information centre, located inside the V&A, on September 10.

It was said the hub was “no longer cost effective”.

Now, the council’s party group leaders have sent a joint letter to VisitScotland’s chief executive, Malcom Roughhead, criticizing the closure.

They called the move “completely unacceptable” and “counter-productive”.

“It is with great disappointment that we, the leaders of the respective political parties that represent Dundee City Council, write to convey our dismay and opposition to the recent closure of Dundee’s only VisitScotland presence in the city,” the letter said.

“We are collectively concerned at the lack of prior notice, consultation and advanced publication of this matter being considered and decided upon.

“As the democratically elected and accountable representatives of the city, we find this process to have been extremely poor and unacceptable.”

Who signed the letter?

The letter has been signed by representatives from all four parties in the council:

John Alexander (SNP)

Fraser Macpherson (Liberal Democrat)

Kevin Keenan (Labour)

Derek Scott (Conservative)

Dundee it is now the only city in Scotland without a VisitScotland information desk, other than the recently-christened city of Dunfermline.

“Dundee is now the only major city without a physical presence,” the letter continued.

“We believe that this is not only completely unacceptable but also counterproductive to the aims and objectives of VisitScotland.”

VisitScotland’s information hub in Dundee was moved from City Square to the V&A in 2021, a move which at the time was described as an effort to reach more people.

But following its closure, frustrated Dundonians took aim at the decision to uproot the hub from its original location.

The letter went on: “We must also remind you that the decision to move this desk into V&A was a relatively recent one.

“We are disappointed that this commitment didn’t even see the two-year mark.

“We would, of course, be happy to meet with you in person or via Microsoft Teams to discuss this matter more fully.”

VisitScotland remains ‘committed’ to Dundee

A spokesperson for VisitScotland has said the letter would be responded to directly.

“Like other public sector organisations, it is important that we regularly review our operations to ensure the best use of the funds we have available and to maximise our contribution to tourism across the country.

“VisitScotland remains committed to supporting tourism and the tourism sector in Dundee and across the region.

“We will continue to do so as we work with tourism businesses and organisations in the city to drive visits and encourage visitor spending across the city and throughout the year.”