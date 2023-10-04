Dundee leaders unite to call for VisitScotland’s return to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee leaders unite to call for VisitScotland’s return to city

Scotland’s national tourism body closed its Dundee information centre last month.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The VisitScotland centre was moved from City Square to the V&A. Image: DC Thomson
The VisitScotland centre was moved from City Square to the V&A. Image: DC Thomson

Leaders of all political parties on Dundee City Council have united to call for the return of VisitScotland’s axed information site.

Scotland’s national tourism body closed its Dundee information centre, located inside the V&A, on September 10.

It was said the hub was “no longer cost effective”.

Now,  the council’s party group leaders have sent a joint letter to VisitScotland’s chief executive, Malcom Roughhead, criticizing the closure.

The council’s party leaders have sent a joint letter  to the organisation’s chief executive Malcom Roughhead criticising the closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They called the move “completely unacceptable” and “counter-productive”.

“It is with great disappointment that we, the leaders of the respective political parties that represent Dundee City Council, write to convey our dismay and opposition to the recent closure of Dundee’s only VisitScotland presence in the city,” the letter said.

“We are collectively concerned at the lack of prior notice, consultation and advanced publication of this matter being considered and decided upon.

“As the democratically elected and accountable representatives of the city, we find this process to have been extremely poor and unacceptable.”

Who signed the letter?

The letter has been signed by representatives from all four parties in the council:

  • John Alexander (SNP)
  • Fraser Macpherson (Liberal Democrat)
  • Kevin Keenan (Labour)
  • Derek Scott (Conservative)

Dundee it is now the only city in Scotland without a VisitScotland information desk, other than the recently-christened city of Dunfermline.

Council leader John Alexander is one of the four party leaders who signed the letter.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Dundee is now the only major city without a physical presence,” the letter continued.

“We believe that this is not only completely unacceptable but also counterproductive to the aims and objectives of VisitScotland.”

VisitScotland’s information hub in Dundee was moved from City Square to the V&A in 2021, a move which at the time was described as an effort to reach more people.

But following its closure, frustrated Dundonians took aim at the decision to uproot the hub from its original location.

The previous VisitScotland information hub was located in City Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The letter went on: “We must also remind you that the decision to move this desk into V&A was a relatively recent one.

“We are disappointed that this commitment didn’t even see the two-year mark.

“We would, of course, be happy to meet with you in person or via Microsoft Teams to discuss this matter more fully.”

VisitScotland remains ‘committed’ to Dundee

A spokesperson for VisitScotland has said the letter would be responded to directly.

“Like other public sector organisations, it is important that we regularly review our operations to ensure the best use of the funds we have available and to maximise our contribution to tourism across the country.

VisitScotland remains committed to supporting tourism and the tourism sector in Dundee and across the region.

“We will continue to do so as we work with tourism businesses and organisations in the city to drive visits and encourage visitor spending across the city and throughout the year.”

