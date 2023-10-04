Council to probe alleged breach of ‘holiday only’ rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Council to probe alleged breach of ‘holiday only’ rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park

The rule forbids lodges at the Lochmanor Lodge Estate from being used 'as the sole or main residence.'

By Stephen Eighteen
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunning. Image: Google Street View

Perth and Kinross Council has launched an investigation into an alleged breach of the ‘holiday only’ rule at a luxury lodge park.

The Lochmanor Lodge Estate is a development of lodges half-a-mile north of Dunning.

In 2019, planning permission was given for an additional 11 caravans to make a total of more than 40 on the site.

The proposal, which drew 12 objections including from Dunning Community Council, was accepted on condition that the properties would only be used for holiday accommodation and not “as the sole or main residence.”

Now the council is probing whether this condition may have been breached, and has opened an enforcement case.

Lochmanor Lodge Estate offers ‘unrivalled luxury’

The park’s website says that 12 of the lodges overlook a private loch and “offer light spacious open plan living with unrivalled luxury.”

It states that lodge owners “can choose to live on the park semi-permanently, use it as a holiday home-from-home for your family or as an investment that will generate an annual income.”

The application to expand the site in 2019 was met with objections over privacy, noise, traffic, visual amenity and overdevelopment.

Colin Young, secretary of Dunning Community Council, said: “We objected to the expansion of Lochmanor as the then entrance to this complex was on a bend in the road and had very poor visibility in either direction.

“This situation was dealt with by opening up a much better entrance so our objection was overcome by this change.

“The matter of breaching the ‘holiday only’ aspect of this development lies solely with Perth and Kinross Council.”

Council investigation after complaint

A PKC spokesperson said: “The council’s planning enforcement team are currently investigating complaints recently received regarding the Lochmanor Luxury Lodge Park.

“Our planning portal will be updated with further information in due course.

“Details of our approach to planning enforcement are available in our planning enforcement charter on the council website.”

The Lochmanor Lodge Estate has been approached for the comment.

