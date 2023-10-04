Council to probe alleged breach of ‘holiday only’ rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park

Perth and Kinross Council has launched an investigation into an alleged breach of the ‘holiday only’ rule at a luxury lodge park.

The Lochmanor Lodge Estate is a development of lodges half-a-mile north of Dunning.

In 2019, planning permission was given for an additional 11 caravans to make a total of more than 40 on the site.

The proposal, which drew 12 objections including from Dunning Community Council, was accepted on condition that the properties would only be used for holiday accommodation and not “as the sole or main residence.”

Now the council is probing whether this condition may have been breached, and has opened an enforcement case.

Lochmanor Lodge Estate offers ‘unrivalled luxury’

The park’s website says that 12 of the lodges overlook a private loch and “offer light spacious open plan living with unrivalled luxury.”

It states that lodge owners “can choose to live on the park semi-permanently, use it as a holiday home-from-home for your family or as an investment that will generate an annual income.”

The application to expand the site in 2019 was met with objections over privacy, noise, traffic, visual amenity and overdevelopment.

Colin Young, secretary of Dunning Community Council, said: “We objected to the expansion of Lochmanor as the then entrance to this complex was on a bend in the road and had very poor visibility in either direction.

“This situation was dealt with by opening up a much better entrance so our objection was overcome by this change.

“The matter of breaching the ‘holiday only’ aspect of this development lies solely with Perth and Kinross Council.”

Council investigation after complaint

A PKC spokesperson said: “The council’s planning enforcement team are currently investigating complaints recently received regarding the Lochmanor Luxury Lodge Park.

“Our planning portal will be updated with further information in due course.

“Details of our approach to planning enforcement are available in our planning enforcement charter on the council website.”

The Lochmanor Lodge Estate has been approached for the comment.