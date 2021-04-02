JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren is planning a golf course – but a shared stadium for Dundee United and Dundee would be a real hole in one

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren plans to build a top golf course at St Andrews.

The project shows that he’s committed to this area, so I’d like to invite him to contemplate an additional investment strategy.

He should pick up the phone to fellow American and Dundee FC owner Tim Keyes – and the city council – to discuss a top quality shared stadium.

If there’s investment capacity going spare, then the neighbours should make common cause for a joint home fit for the 21st century.

Dundee FC’s long-proposed new ground at Camperdown seems to have stalled and Dens Park is long past being habitable for a modern audience.

Tannadice is in better condition but continuing in two ageing, landlocked and cramped stadia in a city of this size makes no business sense.

In a city smaller than Aberdeen but with two clubs, a shared, state of the art, preferably centrally located new ground, capable of hosting income generating events, would bring major benefits.

The reaction of some supporters to suggestions of a shared ground is that it would be the first step towards a one club city.

© SNS

That’s nonsense.

Both clubs would maintain their traditions and identity, but they’re currently handicapped in grounds which can’t bring in significant non-matchday income.

I don’t want a one club town, but one stadium offers a huge range of possibilities to boost the coffers of both and it’s something that many city business folk agree with.

Aberdeen have been offered a deal by their council, who would assist with funding costs of a new arena on the beachfront, near Pittodrie.

Mark Ogren and Tim Keyes should sit down with Dundee City Council to discuss potential options.

© SYSTEM

The city has shown tremendous vision with the V&A, which is a world class attraction.

Now it’s time for our two clubs to embrace modernity.

It would allow them to increase their revenue and compete better with other big Scottish clubs.

The small-minded and parochial might not like it, but fortune favours the brave.

It’s time to embrace it.

The magic of the Scottish Cup this year may lie as much in the prize money on offer as the prestige of advancing in the tournament.

Premiership St Johnstone are favourites to win at Dundee, but James McPake’s side showed they possess threat in a three-goal comeback against Dunfermline.

Charlie Adam will be a vital component in the Dark Blues side, through the danger he provides from set pieces – or any ball within 30 yards of goal.

St Johnstone, though, are slick, quick and lively, and the extra sharpness and tempo they play at each week at the higher level will test Dundee severely.

United face an old manager in Ian McCall and I know he still rankles at what he felt was his unfair sacking at Tannadice under Eddie Thompson’s stewardship, although I’ve never yet met a United fan who thought Eddie was wrong to sack him.

Defeat would be unthinkable for United both financially and prestige-wise and Micky Mellon’s team will surely blunt any potential the jags have to sting them.