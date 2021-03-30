PODCAST: Dundee v St Johnstone cup build-up and Micky Mellon’s life after Dundee United

Dundee have set themselves up perfectly for this weekend’s clash with St Johnstone after coming from two goals down to beat Dunfermline.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look back on arguably the most important win of the Dark Blues’ season and what they need to do well to knock Saints out of the Scottish Cup.

From a Perth point of view, where can they make their top-six Premiership quality count?

Also on the agenda are two Scotts – Banks and Allan – and the likelihood of Micky Mellon returning to English football (“sooner rather than later”, according to Jim).

