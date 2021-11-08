Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Second World War hero’s medals donated to HMS Unicorn museum

By Neil Drysdale
November 8 2021, 6.30am
Patrick Keenan Stewart's son Patrick (73) with the medal.

It was a poignant ceremony which commemorated a sailor who fought for his country with distinction during the Second World war.

And Dundee man Patrick Keenan Stewart – who was known by his shipmates simply as PK – would doubtless have been proud that it took place on HMS Unicorn in his home city.

The family of the late Royal Navy veteran, who won recognition during his involvement in the conflict from 1941 to 1945, decided to hand over his honours to staff at the naval museum, which had such a strong connection with the able seaman who served both in treacherous waters during the conflict and with the Royal Navy Reserve in Dundee.

The medals which have been given to the museum.

All in all, Mr Stewart, who died in 1992, spent 28 years in the service after joining up as a 20-year-old in 1941.

He was given the 1939-45 star, the Africa star, Burma star and Italy star and a service medal and a long service medal.

And, according to his family, he both loved working with his colleagues at sea and helping others on the Unicorn – the vessel which is nearly 200 years old and is one of the world’s most remarkable historic ships, preserved as a museum and visitor attraction in Dundee’s Victoria Dock.

They told the Courier: “We are all proud of his service and feel that his medals should be on display in a place where he spent many happy times with his shipmates rather than in a cupboard at home

“We were all very proud of our grandfather, he was great fun to be around when we were all growing up and he always had a story to tell us.

“He had a big heart and would do his best to help anybody who needed it”

The family of Mr Stewart are pictured at the ceremony handing over the medals.

He became a well-known character on HMS Unicorn, which played an important role in both the First and the Second World war, acting as a recruiting station and naval headquarters for the Tay region.

From 1874 to 1968, the vessel spent almost 100 years in the service of the Royal Naval Reserves and Royal Naval Volunteer Reserves – and Mr Stewart was one of the men who performed a valuable role in war and in peace time.

Matthew Bellhouse Moran, the manager of the HMS Unicorn museum, said: “Patrick Keenan Stewart was born in 1921 in Dundee, brought up as a hand hackler to work in the mills, and then he signed up for the Royal Navy in 1941 and served as an able seaman, later serving on HMS Unicorn in the RNVR.

“We are delighted to receive his medals from his surviving son and grandchildren, who represent the living connections that still exist in Dundee between HMS Unicorn and the people who served on her in her active service days.

“We are always delighted to accept artefacts and papers connected to people’s working lives on board Scotland’s oldest ship.

“They allow us to preserve its history for the future and better tell her story through displays and exhibitions, as we gear up to significant anniversaries.”

The Unicorn has been a popular part of the city’s waterfront for generations.

These include the 200th anniversary of the laying of the keel in 1922, 150 years since the ship first arrived in Dundee in 1873, and 200 years since its original launch at Chatham in 1824.

