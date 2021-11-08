Perth man took car for a spin to check he’d fixed it while five times over the limit

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth man who drove around the city more than five times over the alcohol limit took his car for a spin after being asked to fix it.

On October 25, Krystof Kicinski, of Bute Drive, had been asked by his partner to repair a coolant problem with their black Mini.

After tinkering with the vehicle at his North Muirton home, he got behind the wheel to give it a test run, despite being more than five times over the legal limit.

While heavily intoxicated, Kicinski drove on Dunkeld Road, Crieff Road, Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.

‘Impaired judgement’

At Perth Sheriff Court, his defence solicitor said: “He had no intention to be driving anywhere.

“He was advised by his partner that the car had a fault.

“He’d already been drinking.

“While repairing the car, he continued to consume alcohol.

“Due to having drink, his judgement was impaired.”

The 42-year-old factory worker then got behind the wheel to see if the vehicle was operating correctly.

His lawyer branded the decision “clearly unwise, stupid and dangerous.”

He added Kicinski understood he would be disqualified for more than the minimum mandatory period.

‘You knew it unlawful’

Kicinski admitted driving through Perth with 114 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Sheriff William Wood banned Kicinski from driving for two years and prevented him from undertaking the drink driver’s rehabilitation programme, which could have cut this ban.

He also ordered Kicinski to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

The sheriff told him: “It seems to me there’s not a great deal [your lawyer] is able to say because you knew you’d been drinking.

“You knew it was unlawful.

“A reading like this, some five times over the limit, puts the public at considerable danger.”