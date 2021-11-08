Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Perth man took car for a spin to check he’d fixed it while five times over the limit

By Ross Gardiner
November 8 2021, 6.58am Updated: November 8 2021, 8.32am
Kryzstof Kicinski was banned from driving for two years.

A Perth man who drove around the city more than five times over the alcohol  limit took his car for a spin after being asked to fix it.

On October 25, Krystof Kicinski, of Bute Drive, had been asked by his partner to repair a coolant problem with their black Mini.

After tinkering with the vehicle at his North Muirton home, he got behind the wheel to give it a test run, despite being more than five times over the legal limit.

While heavily intoxicated, Kicinski drove on Dunkeld Road, Crieff Road, Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.

‘Impaired judgement’

At Perth Sheriff Court, his defence solicitor said: “He had no intention to be driving anywhere.

“He was advised by his partner that the car had a fault.

“He’d already been drinking.

“While repairing the car, he continued to consume alcohol.

“Due to having drink, his judgement was impaired.”

The 42-year-old factory worker then got behind the wheel to see if the vehicle was operating correctly.

His lawyer branded the decision “clearly unwise, stupid and dangerous.”

He added Kicinski understood he would be disqualified for more than the minimum mandatory period.

‘You knew it unlawful’

Kicinski admitted driving through Perth with 114 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Sheriff William Wood banned Kicinski from driving for two years and prevented him from undertaking the drink driver’s rehabilitation programme, which could have cut this ban.

He also ordered Kicinski to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

The sheriff told him: “It seems to me there’s not a great deal [your lawyer] is able to say because you knew you’d been drinking.

“You knew it was unlawful.

“A reading like this, some five times over the limit, puts the public at considerable danger.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]