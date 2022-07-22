Tinseltown by the Tay: The bid to put Hollywood-style sign on Dundee Law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plan to erect a giant Hollywood-style sign on Dundee Law in 1996 prompted as much drama as could be dreamed up by a Tinseltown scriptwriter.

The £5,000 proposal from a media consultancy firm to proclaim the re-launch of the City of Discovery campaign quickly became a horror story.

The Church entered the row and described the sign as “aesthetically abhorrent” while many others in the city argued that it was simply a waste of money.

A good ding-dong ensued before engineering difficulties and the need for archaeological excavations were blamed for the decision to drop the proposal.

Survivors from the City of Discovery campaign team got a glimpse of what might have been when a giant Beanotown sign sprung up on Dundee Law.

What better excuse, then, to take a look at events which unfolded back in July 1996 when plans were lodged for the “temporary advertising logo”.

What was the proposal?

The city was no stranger to a Hollywood proposal.

There was an invite to actor Paul Hogan to tap into the success of the Crocodile Dundee films before he slipped into obscurity after a series of box-office flops.

This time the project mooted in July 1996 would have seen the words “Dundee City of Discovery” written in huge letters on the south face of Dundee Law.

The main letters were likely to be between 20 and 25 feet high and would have been white.

The planning application was lodged by the Dundee Partnership, which involved the city council, Scottish Enterprise Tayside and Scottish Homes.

It was hoped the sign would encourage inward investment, create more jobs and make Dundonians more aware of the educational facilities that existed in their city.

Councillors were to vote on the plan on August 26 but would things get that far?

Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe said the sign was a “bit of fun” while administration leader Kate Maclean said the sign would make people aware of the relaunch of the City of Discovery campaign in a way that could never have been achieved otherwise.

“I think it is a great idea and it will certainly create some debate in the city,” she said.

She was right.

Reverend Harry Gibson, the minister of the High Kirk, on the slopes of Dundee Law, didn’t mince his words and described the sign as “aesthetically abhorrent”.

He said that when he first saw an artist’s impression he thought it was a “bit of midsummer madness”.

“However, when I realised that this was a serious attempt at advertising the worth of the city I felt I had to register my displeasure,” said Rev Gibson.

“What is right for Hollywood is not necessarily right for Dundee.

“The sign may not look as bad as the artist’s impression but even at that it seems to lack imagination.

“There are many young artists in Dundee who I feel could produce something distinctive for the city of Dundee.”

Councillor Ian Borthwick broke it down further.

“Dundee is not Tinseltown,” he said.

“I don’t think we should look to Hollywood for cultural inspiration.

“The Law is Dundee’s war memorial and anything done there should be done with taste and care.

“I think it is important to popularise the site but don’t trivialise it.”

He recalled that when a bid was made some years previously to erect a huge advertising sign on top of Cox’s Stack in Lochee, the plan was rejected because it was felt that the tower was a memorial to jute workers.

He believed that argument was still valid.

“We have to keep the dignity of the site,” he said.

“We have to listen to the people before we proceed.”

The public made their feelings known

The Evening Telegraph conducted a vox-pop where supporters described it as “eye catching” and “very good value” while critics labelled it “vulgar” and “out of place”.

A telephone hotline was set up by the local papers while debate raged!

Courier readers voted six to one against the proposed sign from a total of 730 calls while the Tele received 444 calls with only 110 people in favour.

Some of the letters that both papers received certainly packed a punch!

Joyce Lindsay from Newport-on-Tay said her first reaction on seeing the front-page picture of the proposed Hollywood-style sign “was one of dismay and horror”.

“Dundee has one of the loveliest settings any city could ever hope to have but which has, unfortunately, been steadily eroded by ugly, obtrusive high-rise buildings spoiling its skyline and now this!

“A new target for the vandals and graffiti brigade if ever I saw one.

“This new monstrosity may certainly be a landmark, easily seen and talked about but what will these remarks be?

“In my opinion, not too complimentary.”

The final word would go to Allan Petrie from Dundee.

“The proposed sign on Dundee’s Law is not the only thing to have come to the city from Hollywood. The council has been run by cowboys for years.”

Things moved forward when a giant letter H was positioned on Dundee Law as a test run with confirmation the sign would be erected in early September if approved.

But how long would it stay there?

Councillor John Corrigan suggested vandals would kick it down in 10 minutes.

Ian Black, of Beattie Media, which was promoting the campaign, and in whose name the planning application was lodged with the city council, suggested that the final content and scale of the sign would depend on an engineers’ report into its visibility.

On the matter of security, Mr Black said measures to protect the sign during its stay on the Law had already been discussed.

Once the sign had completed its 28-day stay on the Law it would be removed and stored for future use.

He said: “We always knew this would be a controversial idea and, on balance, I think most people in Dundee would not be unhappy to see the sign up on the Law for a month despite what some newspapers’ polls might indicate to the contrary.

“We have many other ideas up our sleeves to get people talking about Dundee in a positive way and we look forward to unveiling them in the coming months.”

Support from the business community

Both the City Centre Action Group, which listed among its members many shops and traders, and Chamber of Commerce director Harry Terrell believed it would successfully generate positive publicity in excess of its cost.

The man who changed the image of Glasgow forever with his “Glasgow’s Miles Better” campaign also threw his weight behind the Dundee proposal.

Former Lord Provost Michael Kelly said there was no reason why the sign should be seen by anyone as anything other than an attempt to give the city a new image.

The Evening Telegraph eventually expressed its own view and described the Law sign as simply a gimmick and argued it was better to get the priorities right.

It said: “Dundee has an awful lot to commend it… but there are blackspots which have been crying out for attention for ages… the toilet-less, seedy Seagate bus station; the CCTV cameras; the bridge to Discovery Point, to name but a few.

“Our letters page today has an illustration of a mess at the City Churches (not the immediate fault of the council, but of the litter louts).

“It could be argued the swift cleaning-up of such messes would do more for Dundee’s image than a sign on the Law.

“Unfortunately the correspondence columns contain many such complaints from Dundonians of unattended eyesores throughout the city.

“Yes, put our house in order, get the basics right and then perhaps consider worthwhile stunts. It’s a matter of priority.”

Hollywood or bust?

The Dundee Partnership eventually abandoned its plans just three weeks before the planning application for the sign was due to go before the city council.

It was blamed on engineering difficulties associated with erecting the sign on a steep 30-degree slope which were compounded by advice from Historic Scotland.

The agency said preliminary excavations would have to be carried out to ensure there were no archaeological remains that could be disturbed by the foundations for the sign.

Beattie Communications said the need for the exploratory excavations cast doubt on what engineers would be able to achieve to ensure a safe support structure and this prompted the decision to withdraw the formal planning application.

The Courier asked its readers to come up with ideas of their own to promote the city following the withdrawal of the controversial planning application.

There was no lack of suggestions for the most fitting demonstration of Dundonian pride.

These included everything from having steamers plying the Tay to sponsoring a promotional hot air balloon!

But our tilt at Hollywood stardom remains on the cutting room floor.

More like this:

Venice of the North? When plans for a Dundee canal link hit the buffers