In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s

By Kate Brown
December 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 26 2022, 9.58am
Shoppers in Littlewoods on Boxing Day in 1995 attempting to grab a bargain. Image: DC Thomson.
Shoppers in Littlewoods on Boxing Day in 1995 attempting to grab a bargain. Image: DC Thomson.

The presents under the tree from Santa are barely unwrapped but that won’t stop Dundonians queueing up for a Boxing Day bargain.

The Boxing Day sales have traditionally provided a perfect opportunity to bag a discount and get next year’s Christmas gifts bought well in advance.

Boxing Day is still likely to be your best bet for the lowest price tag despite the growing popularity of Black Friday which brought mayhem to crammed stores in 2014.

We all know that Dundonians love a sale so we have opened up DC Thomson’s archives to look back at Boxing Day sales hunts from the 1990s where things seemed simpler!

With no online shopping, the high street had a monopoly on our festive senses, each store in the Murraygate, Nethergate, Overgate and Wellgate jostling for attention.

Generation Alpha shoppers have missed out on the chaos and madness of queuing up outside Next at 4am before going treasure-hunting for rock-bottom bargains.

So let’s go back 30 years where battling through heavy rain to get 50% off Christmas cards, wrapping and discounted decorations was a rite of passage for shoppers.

Can you spot yourself making a mad dash to the tills?

Bargains at Littlewoods

26 December 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Crowds flocked to Littlewoods on Boxing Day 1990 to make the most of its discounted sale rails.

With a selection of jumpers and other clothing items down to half price, who could resist such a bargain?

Certainly not these happy punters who were soon going home happy!

Advent at Arnotts

26 December 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Similar scenes are played out here at Arnotts in their 1990 Boxing Day sale.

The giant red signs promising plenty of discounts drew in a strong crowd that day, and the women’s clothes section was particularly busy with many customers buying in bulk.

The queues certainly make it look like a lot of purchases were made!

Christmas in the Wellgate

26 December 1991. Image: DC Thomson.

What an iconic shot this is from the Murraygate back in 1991.

The Wellgate saw 60,000 people walk through its hallowed halls on Boxing Day which was actually a decline from its normal crowds of around 80,000!

Outside, the Clinton Cards store on the Murraygate was rushed off its feet selling their discounted Christmas cards.

They were also selling decorations at a 50% discount which meant many got a head start on their displays for next year!

Bags of bargains

26 December 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

What’s in those bulging bags?

It looks as though these two women walking along the Nethergate had a successful trip to the sales in 1993.

But were they heading home, or to the next shop?

It’s a great street scene with one of Dundee’s classic blue buses as the backdrop!

Discounts at Debenhams

26 December 1993. Image: DC Thomson.

Debenhams was all the rage in 1993 with its wide range of discounted goods.

The aisles were full of Dundonians dressed in their best winter fashion as they looked for the next discounted trend.

These trends continued a year later when store manager Kath Whitehead said they continued to be a popular store at the sales due to the majority of people looking to expand their wardrobes.

Speaking to The Courier in 1994, Kath said: “We opened on Boxing Day for our sale and there were queues outside when the doors were opened!

“Outdoor fashionwear is doing very well.

“It seems as if most people are wanting to take advantage of the reduced prices in clothing more than anywhere else.”

Sporting sales

26 December 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you recognise this store?

Big sale signs were promising big things at this sporting goods store in 1995.

The Boxing Day sale provided families with the perfect opportunity to stock up on all their leisurewear for the new year.

Christmas Crime Crackdown

26 December 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Employees were on high-alert when the crowds descended onto Debenhams on Boxing Day 1998.

The busy crowds were the perfect opportunity for thieves to make away with some of the sale items.

With pickpocketing and bag-snatching on the rise, Sergeant Chris White from Tayside Police said there would be a heavy police presence in Dundee at Christmas.

Speaking to The Courier he said: “The public should expect to see our officers in places they don’t normally see us.

“For example, high profile officers will be wandering in and out of shops on an ad hoc basis, so the prospective thief should beware.”

Frightful weather

26 December 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Not even the wet weather could stop the crowds heading into the Wellgate for the Boxing Day sales in 1998.

Armed with umbrellas and their winter coats, the Murraygate was filled with its usual crowds ready to make the most of the sales despite the predictable Scottish weather.

Will you be braving the elements for a bargain this year?

Online takeover

26 December 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s unlikely we’ll see similar scenes like we did in the 1990s.

Last year, the footfall in the Overgate dropped by half compared to Boxing Day two years earlier.

After spending two years at home, people are now accustomed to buying online and its convenience which has seen a raft of high street stores sadly shut up shop.

Things do go in trends however, so only time will tell if the glory days of the shopping centre and these busy 1990s Boxing Day sales are truly behind us.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Past Times

Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Charlotte Golledge with her new book. Image: Charlotte Golledge
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
Pele shows off his skills at Dens Park in front of local schoolkids.
Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park
Police remove the body parts of Gordon Dunbar from Dundee Law following the grim discovery on December 30 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992
Hogmany rush in Agnews in Dundee in 1976 before the bells tolled to welcome 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades
Chas and Dave were paid with a lump sum and a case of ale thrown in for good measure.
Chas and Dave and Dundee: How the city fell for the Rockney sound
Tim Horton was the Canadian ice hockey star who never saw his business reach its full potential
Tim Hortons: Tragic story behind coffee phenomenon taking Dundee by storm
GN 1992-12-26_04 Celtic FC v Dundee United FC at Parkhead_31 ©DCT 26 December 1992 [Celtic FC 0 v 1 Dundee United FC Scottish League (Premier Division) Saturday, December 26th, 1992 Parkhead, Glasgow Attendance 22,852 Match referee: Gareth Evans (Bishopbriggs) 3.00 PM Kick-off] [The only goal was scored in the 45th minute by Dundee United Football Club player Duncan Ferguson.]
Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought…
Eilidh Mackenzie
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?
Vintage vinyl record cover singles with famous Christmas songs. Image: Shutterstock
Tayside and Fife musicians reveal their favourite Christmas tunes: What are yours?

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented