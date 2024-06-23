Put your questions to candidates at St Andrews election husting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Put your questions to candidates at St Andrews election husting

The Courier will host the debate with St Andrews University focused on North East Fife – here’s how you can take part.

By Andy Philip
There's still time to join the live stream for the event at the Byre Theatre.

You can put North East Fife election candidates on the spot in person at a special debate this week.

Politicians will face questions at the event hosted by the University of St Andrews with The Courier.

The in-person event at the Byre Theatre is sold out, but you can still submit a question and follow the live stream if you book now.

Follow this link to register.

Candidates will have one minute to make their pitch followed by a Q&A with Courier politics reporter Justin Bowie.

You can send your question in advance here: publicaffairs@st-andrews.ac.uk

Candidates take questions in North East Fife

The candidates are:

  • Bill Bowman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
  • Wendy Chamberlain, Scottish Liberal Democrat Party
  • Jennifer Gallagher, Scottish Labour Party
  • Stefan Hoggan-Radu, Scottish National Party
  • Morven Ovenstone-Jones, of the Scottish Greens, who will be represented by Mags Hall, the candidate for the neighbouring constituency of Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy
  • Matthew Wren, Reform UK

The event should last around 90 minutes from 6pm on Tuesday June 25.

It is part of our focused look at how this UK election affects communities in our region.

Read more of our local coverage here.

You can also follow our weekly podcast, The Stooshie, to get the analysis and stories behind the national headlines here.

And you can sign up to our daily politics newsletter by following this link.

Conversation