Put your questions to candidates at St Andrews election husting

You can put North East Fife election candidates on the spot in person at a special debate this week.

Politicians will face questions at the event hosted by the University of St Andrews with The Courier.

The in-person event at the Byre Theatre is sold out, but you can still submit a question and follow the live stream if you book now.

Follow this link to register.

Candidates will have one minute to make their pitch followed by a Q&A with Courier politics reporter Justin Bowie.

You can send your question in advance here: publicaffairs@st-andrews.ac.uk

Candidates take questions in North East Fife

The candidates are:

Bill Bowman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party

Wendy Chamberlain, Scottish Liberal Democrat Party

Jennifer Gallagher, Scottish Labour Party

Stefan Hoggan-Radu, Scottish National Party

Morven Ovenstone-Jones, of the Scottish Greens, who will be represented by Mags Hall, the candidate for the neighbouring constituency of Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy

Matthew Wren, Reform UK

The event should last around 90 minutes from 6pm on Tuesday June 25.

