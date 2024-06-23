Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?

Locals were shocked to see the famous jets on Sunday.

By Stephen Eighteen
Red Arrows above Arbroath in February 2024
The Red Arrows were last seen in the local area above Arbroath in February. Image: Paul Reid

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows have made a surprise flyover in the skies above Tayside and Fife.

The famous jets were seen in Forfar and Dundee at around 2pm before flying over Fife.

One Angus resident said: “Wow – the Red Arrows just flew past our house.

“Fantastic to see and hear. What a surprise!”

Another added: “I was sitting in the garden when they flew past…wow…wish I’d known sooner or would have been ready for them.”

Why did the Red Arrows fly above Tayside and Fife

The surprise appearance came a day after the fleet flew over Portsoy to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

It was the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

Around 15,000 people attended Saturday’s festival, which displayed around 30 traditional boats.

On Saturday night the jets headed to the RAF Lossiemouth base.

Sunday’s trip above Angus, Dundee and Fife was their return from here to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, where the arrows are based.

The 450-mile journey took less than an hour.

The fleet was last seen locally in February, when Arbroath residents were treated to a flyover on their way to Lossiemouth.

If you have any pictures of the Red Arrows above Tayside and Fife on Sunday, please email news@thecourier.co.uk.

