Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows have made a surprise flyover in the skies above Tayside and Fife.

The famous jets were seen in Forfar and Dundee at around 2pm before flying over Fife.

One Angus resident said: “Wow – the Red Arrows just flew past our house.

“Fantastic to see and hear. What a surprise!”

Another added: “I was sitting in the garden when they flew past…wow…wish I’d known sooner or would have been ready for them.”

Why did the Red Arrows fly above Tayside and Fife

The surprise appearance came a day after the fleet flew over Portsoy to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

It was the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

Around 15,000 people attended Saturday’s festival, which displayed around 30 traditional boats.

On Saturday night the jets headed to the RAF Lossiemouth base.

Sunday’s trip above Angus, Dundee and Fife was their return from here to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, where the arrows are based.

The 450-mile journey took less than an hour.

The fleet was last seen locally in February, when Arbroath residents were treated to a flyover on their way to Lossiemouth.

If you have any pictures of the Red Arrows above Tayside and Fife on Sunday, please email news@thecourier.co.uk.