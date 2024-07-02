John Swinney visits Dundee to fire up SNP activists – but what are local voters saying about the election?

First Minister John Swinney made a campaigning stop in Dundee on Monday to fire up activists in the final few days before the election, knowing the polls are tighter than he would like.

Dundee Central SNP candidate Chris Law is in a tough fight as some polls predict Labour could cause a shock upset in the pro-independence city.

Mr Swinney was in a buoyant mood as supporters greeted him enthusiastically – but it was a different story for frustrated and fed-up voters speaking to The Courier on the streets of Dundee.

‘It’s been great’

The first minister had a message of “hope and optimism” as the SNP campaign bus made a brief stopover at the top of the Dundee Law.

“I’ve loved the campaign,” he told us. “It’s been great to be in the driving seat.”

But his positivity with the overall election campaign did not appear shared by the wider public.

Like many in Scotland Jonny Campbell, 27, cast his first ever vote as a teenager in the independence referendum a decade ago.

But the bar manager, who runs The Barrelman in the city centre, feels younger voters are largely ignored and don’t care as a result.

“I’m too busy to be paying attention,” he told us.

Jonny, originally from the Western Isles, will probably still back the SNP on July 4 – but it won’t be with any enthusiasm.

He said: “I’ve come now to believe it’s a lesser evil that I’m voting for.

“The SNP aligns with me more so than the rest, but I’m not entirely happy.”

It was difficult to find anyone in Dundee who seemed particularly excited about Thursday’s vote.

“I don’t see too many people talking about it here in the shop,” said Humayoun Nadeem, a shopkeeper in the city.

One Kirkton woman, named Ann, said: “Normally I vote SNP, but this time I’ve gone back to Labour.”

She blamed the scandal surrounding the SNP’s finances.

“You can’t trust any of them,” said 85-year-old Willie King, who lives in Broughty Ferry.

He used to vote SNP, backing former party leader Gordon Wilson.

But his views have changed significantly, to the point where he’d even consider voting for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

‘People are hurting’

Despite his own enthusiasm, Mr Swinney said he understands that many voters are unhappy.

“People are hurting just now,” he said. “People are struggling. I’m not surprised people are finding things difficult.”

And if the wider public isn’t exactly motivated, the same can’t be said for local SNP campaigners who are out knocking doors.

Catherine Wooldridge, who lives in the Dundee Central constituency, said the first minister has “played a blinder”.

But she added: “It’s difficult for us to get our message across, we’ve been out on the doors a lot.

“There’s a lot of people who are scunnered.

“Labour is on the crest of a wave, and people perhaps want to be on that wave.”

Jim McCaig, 56, won’t be among the voters leaving to back Labour.

He tore up his Labour membership card after 30 years supporting the party shortly before the independence referendum.

He said: “I would never go back to Labour.”

Jim is not “massively worried” about the SNP losing Dundee Central – but admitted: “We’ve got a resurgent Labour Party, and a lot of people want to be on the winning side.”

“There’s been polls saying the SNP’s going to be wiped out, but I don’t really feel that here,” said his wife Shona, also aged 56.

The candidate himself – Chris Law – shares the optimism of the activists who are out canvassing for him.

He said: “I’m quite confident.

“We’ve been working by far the hardest. I haven’t seen a single poster for Labour.”

On the overall attitude in the election, he did admit: “You could say there’s a general apathy about politics.”

Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison, out campaigning, said: “We’ve been working a full campaign, unlike Labour, who have not really been seen.”

A Labour source said this was “baseless” and the party insists local candidate Richard McCready is working to win.

Read more: