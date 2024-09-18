Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly said Angela Constance was ‘patronising’ victims of the ex-NHS Tayside surgeon by refusing to discuss the case.

By Justin Bowie
SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP justice chief Angela Constance. Image: DC Thomson.

A furious Eljamel victim claimed SNP justice chief Angela Constance was “disrespectful” to patients for dodging questions over the lengthy police investigation into the scandal.

Campaigners harmed by the rogue ex-NHS Tayside surgeon have been piling pressure on police six years after a criminal probe into his behaviour started.

Former DJ Pat Kelly and Kinross mum Jules Rose staged a protest outside Dundee’s police HQ last week demanding answers.

Ms Constance was quizzed about the case in Holyrood on Wednesday by Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra.

The justice secretary said Scottish Government and police officials met in June to discuss the public inquiry into the scandal.

But she said it was not “appropriate” to say anything further, before simply reading back a police statement at Mr Marra.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Kelly was left frustrated by how little Ms Constance said in her response.

He told The Courier: “Angela Constance was disrespectful to patients and Michael Marra.

“The attitude appears to be – how dare we question them? She said nothing. Very patronising, is how I’d describe it.”

Referring to a police statement, Ms Constance said it was an “extremely complex investigation” being probed by a specialist team.

Mr Kelly pointed out a Major Investigation Team was only assigned to the case last October, five years after he first launched his complaint.

Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

His fellow campaigner Ms Rose said she was “utterly raging” at Ms Constance’s response in the chamber.

The justice secretary has previously refused to be drawn on the length of the investigation when quizzed by The Courier.

A police spokesperson previously said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

More from Politics

photo shows a large crowd of independence supporters waving saltires outside Perth Concert Hall.
Debate: Would you change how you voted in the 2014 independence referendum?
6
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: SNP needs football-style rebuild – including crucial Stephen Flynn change and new…
4
SNP activists hold a rally on Dundee Law to mark the one-year countdown to the Scottish independence referendum
Why did Dundee become the 'Yes City' 10 years ago today?
7
Serena Cowdy is running to become an SNP MP. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife's shock party resignation
4
Michael Marra MSP Dundee Labour
Dundee-based Labour MSP admits party was 'corrupted' in city by unchallenged power
Stirling voted against independence in the 2014 referendum. Image: Shutterstock.
How does Stirling reflect on independence referendum 10 years after rejecting UK split?
Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
3
Kezia Dugdale and Nicola Sturgeon at leaders' debate on May 21, 2017. Image: Andrew Millgan/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: IndyRef reflections and Nicola Sturgeon green room remark I’ve thought a lot…
3
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
3
bill batchelor
Dundee's Western Gateway getting more houses - but where is promised school?
7

Conversation