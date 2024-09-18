Angry Eljamel patients slate SNP justice chief for dodging questions over six-year police investigation

A furious Eljamel victim claimed SNP justice chief Angela Constance was “disrespectful” to patients for dodging questions over the lengthy police investigation into the scandal.

Campaigners harmed by the rogue ex-NHS Tayside surgeon have been piling pressure on police six years after a criminal probe into his behaviour started.

Former DJ Pat Kelly and Kinross mum Jules Rose staged a protest outside Dundee’s police HQ last week demanding answers.

Ms Constance was quizzed about the case in Holyrood on Wednesday by Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra.

The justice secretary said Scottish Government and police officials met in June to discuss the public inquiry into the scandal.

But she said it was not “appropriate” to say anything further, before simply reading back a police statement at Mr Marra.

Mr Kelly was left frustrated by how little Ms Constance said in her response.

He told The Courier: “Angela Constance was disrespectful to patients and Michael Marra.

“The attitude appears to be – how dare we question them? She said nothing. Very patronising, is how I’d describe it.”

Referring to a police statement, Ms Constance said it was an “extremely complex investigation” being probed by a specialist team.

Mr Kelly pointed out a Major Investigation Team was only assigned to the case last October, five years after he first launched his complaint.

His fellow campaigner Ms Rose said she was “utterly raging” at Ms Constance’s response in the chamber.

The justice secretary has previously refused to be drawn on the length of the investigation when quizzed by The Courier.

A police spokesperson previously said: “This is an extremely complex and protracted investigation which is being investigated by the Major Investigation Team to ensure it has the experience and specialist knowledge required.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”