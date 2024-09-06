Eljamel public inquiry: What’s the state of play one year after pledge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel public inquiry: What’s the state of play one year after pledge?

Patients are growing frustrated by delays to the inquiry getting started - when can we expect it to begin?

Sam Eljamel at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The Scottish Government finally gave in to the demands of Eljamel patients and ordered a public inquiry into the scandal one year ago.

The SNP said a full independent investigation would be held into the disgraced surgeon’s butchery and why NHS Tayside failed to stop him sooner.

Michael Matheson, then health secretary, also promised to hold one-to-one reviews of every victim’s case at the same time.

Exactly one year on from the inquiry promise, are we any closer to getting any answers?

What is happening with the public inquiry?

In February we revealed senior judge Lord Robert Weir, a Dundee University graduate, had been picked to chair the public inquiry.

Meanwhile, top lawyer Jamie Dawson QC – who grilled Nicola Sturgeon during the Covid inquiry – will take on a similar role as senior counsel.

But no exact starting date has been announced.

Lord Weir, chair of the Eljamel inquiry
Lord Weir will head up the Eljamel inquiry. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service.

The government has not confirmed whether the inquiry will even get under way before the end of this year.

Speaking to The Courier, health chief Neil Gray said: “A public inquiry is not something that delivers answers immediately.

“While it’s the right thing to do, we have to appreciate that it takes time. I also don’t want it to be an inordinate length of time.

“But I also have to respect the independence of the public inquiry.”

What about the patient reviews?

Professor Stephen Wigmore was chosen to lead the independent clinical reviews into Eljamel’s victims.

As it stands, more than 200 patients have come forward saying they were harmed by the shamed neurosurgeon.

Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.

The government was willing to commit to one-to-one reviews months before agreeing to grant a public inquiry.

Despite that, there is no indication when this will begin.

How are patients reacting?

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, a longtime campaigner, is frustrated by the slow speed of the process.

In poor health and approaching pension age, he worries about the delay.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said: “We really need to get things moving. How does it take this long?

“Am I going to see this? My health is rapidly going downhill, my mobility is getting worse, and I’m struggling to get in and out my bed.”

Kinross mum Jules Rose, another leading campaigner, is particularly frustrated by delays to the one-to-one reviews.

She said: “We recognise that a public inquiry will be several years in the making.

“But I’m extremely disappointed and frustrated at the lack of progress with the one-to-one clinical reviews. It’s imperative that these commence immediately.”

What’s behind the hold-ups?

In July, review chairman Professor Wigmore warned patients the Eljamel inquiry could be the most complex in Scotland’s history.

He apologised for delays and admitted initial estimates may have been too optimistic.

Public inquiries in Scotland have a reputation for high costs and dragging on.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry started in 2015 and is yet to report any recommendations nine years on.

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who fought for the Eljamel public inquiry, said: “There has clearly been a very long wait which has only added to each family’s anxiety.

“But I am confident we will see progress soon from both Lord Weir and Professor Wigmore.”

Conversation