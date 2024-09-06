Eljamel public inquiry: What’s the state of play one year after pledge?

The Scottish Government finally gave in to the demands of Eljamel patients and ordered a public inquiry into the scandal one year ago.

The SNP said a full independent investigation would be held into the disgraced surgeon’s butchery and why NHS Tayside failed to stop him sooner.

Michael Matheson, then health secretary, also promised to hold one-to-one reviews of every victim’s case at the same time.

Exactly one year on from the inquiry promise, are we any closer to getting any answers?

What is happening with the public inquiry?

In February we revealed senior judge Lord Robert Weir, a Dundee University graduate, had been picked to chair the public inquiry.

Meanwhile, top lawyer Jamie Dawson QC – who grilled Nicola Sturgeon during the Covid inquiry – will take on a similar role as senior counsel.

But no exact starting date has been announced.

The government has not confirmed whether the inquiry will even get under way before the end of this year.

Speaking to The Courier, health chief Neil Gray said: “A public inquiry is not something that delivers answers immediately.

“While it’s the right thing to do, we have to appreciate that it takes time. I also don’t want it to be an inordinate length of time.

“But I also have to respect the independence of the public inquiry.”

What about the patient reviews?

Professor Stephen Wigmore was chosen to lead the independent clinical reviews into Eljamel’s victims.

As it stands, more than 200 patients have come forward saying they were harmed by the shamed neurosurgeon.

The government was willing to commit to one-to-one reviews months before agreeing to grant a public inquiry.

Despite that, there is no indication when this will begin.

How are patients reacting?

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, a longtime campaigner, is frustrated by the slow speed of the process.

In poor health and approaching pension age, he worries about the delay.

He said: “We really need to get things moving. How does it take this long?

“Am I going to see this? My health is rapidly going downhill, my mobility is getting worse, and I’m struggling to get in and out my bed.”

Kinross mum Jules Rose, another leading campaigner, is particularly frustrated by delays to the one-to-one reviews.

She said: “We recognise that a public inquiry will be several years in the making.

“But I’m extremely disappointed and frustrated at the lack of progress with the one-to-one clinical reviews. It’s imperative that these commence immediately.”

What’s behind the hold-ups?

In July, review chairman Professor Wigmore warned patients the Eljamel inquiry could be the most complex in Scotland’s history.

He apologised for delays and admitted initial estimates may have been too optimistic.

Public inquiries in Scotland have a reputation for high costs and dragging on.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry started in 2015 and is yet to report any recommendations nine years on.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith, who fought for the Eljamel public inquiry, said: “There has clearly been a very long wait which has only added to each family’s anxiety.

“But I am confident we will see progress soon from both Lord Weir and Professor Wigmore.”