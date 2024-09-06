Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel are finally getting the chance to speak as the long-awaited public inquiry takes a step forward.

Two sessions were announced for former patients after years of campaigning from dozens of people who say they were harmed by the shamed doctor.

One meeting will be in Dundee and a second “virtual” session will be offered remotely.

Both meetings are ticketed public events, and are open to patients and other interested parties.

Lord Weir, the senior judge chairing the probe, will speak at the events along with senior counsel to the inquiry Jamie Dawson KC.

Long campaign for answers

The independent public inquiry was announced in September 2023, following a long campaign in The Courier.

The probe will focus on Eljamel’s time at NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2014.

At the two events, the inquiry team will set out progress and take questions on the terms of reference, which outlines exactly how it will be run and what will be investigated.

Lord Weir said: “My team and I are very conscious of the length of time patients, their families and carers have already waited to get answers.

“We are also aware that there are other institutions, organisations and individuals who will be interested in the establishment of the inquiry and the matters it is likely to consider.

“We are working with focus and determination to set up the inquiry.

“Hearing from those affected and others with an interest in the inquiry’s work on its terms of reference is a vital part of this process.

“I look forward to meeting them and hearing their views.”

Liz Smith MSP, who was named “political hero” of the year at a Holyrood awards ceremony on Thursday for her work campaigning on behalf of Eljamel patients, welcomed the progress.

She told The Courier: “It’s about time and I don’t think anybody should underestimate the very considerable stress and strain that the former patients and their families have gone through.

“It’s a year on since the public inquiry so I’m delighted to hear at long last we’re going to make some progress.”

Details to come on Eljamel inquiry event

The ticketed in-person event will be held in central Dundee on Monday October 7. A further, ticketed virtual event will be offered on Thursday October 10.

Details on how to apply for tickets, as well as the draft terms of reference, will be made available soon, the inquiry says.