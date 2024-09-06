Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps

Two sessions have been announced after years of campaigning by dozens of patients who say they were harmed by the disgraced ex-Tayside surgeon.

By Alasdair Clark
Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel are finally getting the chance to speak as the long-awaited public inquiry takes a step forward.

Two sessions were announced for former patients after years of campaigning from dozens of people who say they were harmed by the shamed doctor.

One meeting will be in Dundee and a second “virtual” session will be offered remotely.

Both meetings are ticketed public events, and are open to patients and other interested parties.

Lord Weir, the senior judge chairing the probe, will speak at the events along with senior counsel to the inquiry Jamie Dawson KC.

Long campaign for answers

The independent public inquiry was announced in September 2023, following a long campaign in The Courier.

Lord Weir, chair of the Eljamel inquiry
Lord Weir will head up the Eljamel inquiry. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service.

The probe will focus on Eljamel’s time at NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2014.

At the two events, the inquiry team will set out progress and take questions on the terms of reference, which outlines exactly how it will be run and what will be investigated.

Lord Weir said: “My team and I are very conscious of the length of time patients, their families and carers have already waited to get answers.

“We are also aware that there are other institutions, organisations and individuals who will be interested in the establishment of the inquiry and the matters it is likely to consider.

“We are working with focus and determination to set up the inquiry.

“Hearing from those affected and others with an interest in the inquiry’s work on its terms of reference is a vital part of this process.

“I look forward to meeting them and hearing their views.”

Liz Smith MSP, who was named “political hero” of the year at a Holyrood awards ceremony on Thursday for her work campaigning on behalf of Eljamel patients, welcomed the progress.

She told The Courier: “It’s about time and I don’t think anybody should underestimate the very considerable stress and strain that the former patients and their families have gone through.

“It’s a year on since the public inquiry so I’m delighted to hear at long last we’re going to make some progress.”

Details to come on Eljamel inquiry event

The ticketed in-person event will be held in central Dundee on Monday October 7. A further, ticketed virtual event will be offered on Thursday October 10.

Details on how to apply for tickets, as well as the draft terms of reference, will be made available soon, the inquiry says.

Conversation