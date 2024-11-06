Trump, fireworks, Covid : The Courier politics digest

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

Trump wins

The business that runs Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland has welcomed his historic victory in the US presidential election.

Trump International Scotland described the president-elect as “a true leader in every sense of the word”.

Executive vice president Sarah Malone said Mr Trump and his family’s commitment and investment in Scotland will remain “unwavering”.

The 78-year-old beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the US presidential election on Tuesday, winning a number of key swing states as well as the popular vote.

He will take over from Joe Biden as the 47th US president on January 20, marking his second stint in the White House after his 2016 win.

Trump International said the American flag will fly from the golf resort in Aberdeenshire in celebration of his victory.

Trump whisky warning

There could be “real difficulties” ahead for the Scotch whisky industry resulting from potential tariffs imposed by the incoming Trump administration in the US, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister defended his endorsement of Kamala Harris during the election campaign, saying it is important that politicians “set out their views”.

Students at Covid inquiry

University students felt “isolated from the rest of society” during the Covid-19 pandemic, an inquiry has heard.

Matthew Crilly, who was the National Union of Students of Scotland (NUSS) president from July 2020 to June 2022, said students also felt they were being seen as “the cause of the pandemic and the cause of the virus spreading”.

Jail numbers shock

The rising number of inmates in Scotland’s jails presents the “most critical operational and strategic challenge” to the prison service, its chief executive has said.

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) chief executive Teresa Medhurst said an estimated £6 million would be needed in 2025-26 to cope with the higher level of prisoners.

Gender care delays

Thousands of people are waiting years to receive gender identity care in Scotland – despite the national target for wait times being just 12 weeks.

Data released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows 4,209 (75%) of the 5,640 people who are currently waiting for treatment have been doing so for up to three years.