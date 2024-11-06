Trump, fireworks, Covid : The Courier politics digest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump, fireworks, Covid : The Courier politics digest

5 need-to-know stories across Scotland and the UK, every afternoon.

Donald Trump with son Eric Trump and guests in Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied.
By Andy Philip

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

Trump wins

The business that runs Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland has welcomed his historic victory in the US presidential election.

Trump International Scotland described the president-elect as “a true leader in every sense of the word”.

Executive vice president Sarah Malone said Mr Trump and his family’s commitment and investment in Scotland will remain “unwavering”.

The 78-year-old beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the US presidential election on Tuesday, winning a number of key swing states as well as the popular vote.

He will take over from Joe Biden as the 47th US president on January 20, marking his second stint in the White House after his 2016 win.

Trump International said the American flag will fly from the golf resort in Aberdeenshire in celebration of his victory.

First Minister John Swinney congratulated Trump but raised concern about trade. Image: PA

Trump whisky warning

There could be “real difficulties” ahead for the Scotch whisky industry resulting from potential tariffs imposed by the incoming Trump administration in the US, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister defended his endorsement of Kamala Harris during the election campaign, saying it is important that politicians “set out their views”.

Students at Covid inquiry

University students felt “isolated from the rest of society” during the Covid-19 pandemic, an inquiry has heard.

Matthew Crilly, who was the National Union of Students of Scotland (NUSS) president from July 2020 to June 2022, said students also felt they were being seen as “the cause of the pandemic and the cause of the virus spreading”.

Jail numbers shock

The rising number of inmates in Scotland’s jails presents the “most critical operational and strategic challenge” to the prison service, its chief executive has said.

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) chief executive Teresa Medhurst said an estimated £6 million would be needed in 2025-26 to cope with the higher level of prisoners.

Gender care delays

Thousands of people are waiting years to receive gender identity care in Scotland – despite the national target for wait times being just 12 weeks.

Data released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows 4,209 (75%) of the 5,640 people who are currently waiting for treatment have been doing so for up to three years.

Conversation