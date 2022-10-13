Dundee has ‘secret weapon’ which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee has ‘secret weapon’ which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland

By Rachel Amery
October 13 2022, 6.00am
Dundee's new esports arena, planned for the waterfront, could be one of the places that could be linked up with Iceland.
Dundee's new esports arena, planned for the waterfront, could be one of the places that could be linked up with Iceland.

Could Dundee’s gaming industry be linked up with Iceland?

That is something the UK Government is considering.

A special delegation is visiting the island nation to investigate potential exchange programmes between the capital Reykjavík and Dundee.

Links could also be created between Iceland and Dundee’s new £60 million esports arena.

‘There are strong links’

Dundee has long been a powerhouse for gaming.

International companies are based in the city, with heritage covering some of the biggest games in the world like Grand Theft Auto, Lemmings and Minecraft.

And later this month Dundee will be hosting a two-day conference and an awards ceremony as part of Scottish Games Week.

Iceland’s gaming industry may be smaller. But after visiting the country’s largest gaming company, CCP Games, UK Government minister Malcolm Offord believes it could be a gaming powerhouse of the future.

Speaking to The Courier from Reykjavík, the Scotland Office minister said: “Reykjavík and Dundee are very similar in size, they are both sitting on the ocean, and are outward-looking maritime cities – there could be links there.

Malcolm Offord, a UK Government minister in the Scotland Office, at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland

“There are strong links between Iceland and Scotland but it could be much stronger.

“What they don’t have is degree courses like Abertay’s.

“In Iceland they have to persuade university graduates to come across and get into gaming, whereas we are providing a steady stream of specialist developers and programmers at Abertay.

“They were very jealous of that.”

Malcolm Offord (third from right) with the team from CCP Games

He said Abertay University is Scotland’s “secret weapon” and could be the place to start forging a link between the two cities.

Mr Offord added: “What would be really great is if young people from Scotland could go on an internship for six months to Iceland.

“Coming here would be great for them and they would learn a hell of a lot along the way.”

Esports link could be big business

Another way to link up the two cities’ gaming industries could be through Dundee’s new esports arena.

The new 4,000-seat arena is due to be built on the Waterfront and is hoped to become the “world’s best streaming venue”.

Esports are professional sports competitions using computer games, often with players competing against each other in popular games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty.

And esports is a big business the world over – including in Iceland.

The new esports arena will be built on Dundee Waterfront

Mr Offord said: “Thinking about the esports arena in Dundee, they are doing similar things over here.

“It shocked me to think this could be another link.

“The UK Government is investing £8m into the gaming fund in Dundee and this could be a new collaboration for international business because all over the world people are playing esports all day.”

Scotland to take part in Arctic Assembly

During the rest of the visit to Iceland, Scotland Office ministers will attend the Arctic Circle Assembly.

Mr Offord says he will put Orkney “front and centre” at the assembly as one of Iceland’s closest neighbours.

The Scottish Government’s External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson will also be attending the assembly, and said it offers an “excellent opportunity” for Scotland to work with others on rural wellbeing and climate change.

