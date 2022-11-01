Michael Marra demands plan to save swimming in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Marra demands plan to save swimming in Dundee

By Derek Healey
Michael Marra.
Michael Marra.

City bosses have been told to take urgent steps to address “decimated” levels of swimming provision in Dundee.

Labour MSP Michael Marra claimed a collapse in availability is part of a long-term pattern of “wilful neglect” under the current SNP council administration.

He accused it of “actively disinvesting” in the activity.

How Dundee’s position has fallen

Analysis by The Courier revealed the City of Discovery has lost 73 hours of public lane swimming per week since the closure of the Olympia pool.

It means that Scotland’s fourth largest city now has fewer lane hours available than Orkney, an area with less than a sixth of Dundee’s 148,000 person population.

We reported previously on the impact of this on the training schedules of top athletes and dramatically increasing swimming lesson waiting lists.

Mr Marra has now called for Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee to launch a full review of swimming in the city.

In a campaigning statement, he writes: “The local authority and its partners have overseen a period of neglect and mismanagement that has threatened the future of swimming in the city at every level and for every part of the population.

“Action is needed to reverse the trend and rebuild swimming in the city.

“The alternative is a situation where the current city administration manages and – as is currently the case – accelerates decline.”

A ‘rolling crisis’

The new Olympia Swimming Pool was closed in October 2021 after falling into disrepair just eight years after opening.

It is currently scheduled to re-open next year with a repair bill of more than £6 million.

A busy scene at the old Olympia swimming pool in 1991.
A busy scene at the old Olympia swimming pool in 1991.

Our own analysis showed that in the 12 months since it closed, Dundee has fallen from a mid-table position among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for swimming provision to the bottom 10.

The decision earlier this year to scrap plans for a swimming pool in the new East End Community Campus means Dundee will be faced with a further reduction of two pools.

It was announced in August that there were more than 800 people on waiting lists for swimming lessons in the city, 733 of them children.

Classes run by Leisure and Culture Dundee for early years swimming were scrapped in October, with all waiting lists closed.

‘Dundonians deserve better’

In response to what he described as a “rolling crisis”, Mr Marra said: “Learning to swim is a vital life skill and it is an activity that makes us all safer, healthier and happier.

“Dundonians deserve access to swimming as a basic service.

“Every new news item or piece of analysis underlines that the SNP administration on Dundee City Council has little real interest in promoting swimming or providing the kind of facilities that are commonplace elsewhere.

“The people of Dundee demand better and rightly so.”

Midlands Gala at the Olympia.
Midlands Gala at the Olympia.

Mr Marra said the anger surrounding the closure of the Olympia pool is “palpable”.

He added: “We desperately need Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee to work together with the swimmers and clubs hit by these failures to create a new strategy to promote swimming and to provide the facilities that people need.

“The first step is easy. Keep the current swimming pools open, advertise their opening times and encourage their use via every channel the council has at its disposal.”

Council leader hits back

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said Mr Marra’s comments “lack any self awareness” because Labour councillors voted in favour of the new school and ran the administration when the Olympia was designed.

“The SNP also didn’t propose cutting repairs and maintenance in the latest budget but, perhaps ironically, Labour did,” he said.

Council leader John Alexander.
Council leader John Alexander.

“I would also remind Mr Marra that this SNP administration has invested tens of millions of pounds in new and enhanced sporting facilities and his claims don’t match reality.”

Mr Alexander pointed to the Regional Performance Centre for Sport and upgrades to facilities such as the Lochee Swimming Baths as examples of his party’s commitment to supporting local sport.

