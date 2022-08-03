Dundee Olympia closure sparks swimming lessons waiting list spike and water safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia closure sparks swimming lessons waiting list spike and water safety fears

By Alasdair Clark
August 3 2022, 5.45am
Swimming at Dundee Olympia
Hundreds of people are on a Dundee waiting list for swimming lessons.

Hundreds of children have been forced on to a waiting list for swimming lessons in Dundee following the closure of the Olympia pools.

Figures obtained by The Courier show 733 youngsters and 71 adults are on a Leisure and Culture Dundee waiting list for classes.

Nearly 370 of them were added to the list when the Olympia pools shut in October, as lessons could no longer be held at the £32 million centre.

The pools are expected to remain shut until October 2023 for major repairs.

A small number of people have been waiting for swimming lessons for more than two years, including three youngsters who first applied in January 2020.

But it is likely the number of people looking to take part in swimming lessons in the city is even higher, as waiting lists for all age groups are currently closed.

The lack of availability of lessons in Dundee has sparked concerns about water safety.

Drowning fears as youngsters wait for lessons

Lee Heard, charity director at Royal Lifesaving Society Scotland UK, said: “Unfortunately, we see a large number of accidental drownings occurring in the UK each year and Scotland specifically has seen a high number of fatalities in recent years.

“With the right skills and knowledge that can be developed through the combination of swimming lessons and water safety education, we know that accidental drownings are avoidable.”

Scotland had the highest rate of accidental water deaths in the UK in 2021, with 58 incidents across the country.

Mr Heard added: “Ensuring that children have access to swimming lessons is incredibly important as it provides them with the opportunity to develop their relationship with the water and learn some of the skills that are needed when they are in the water.

“Alongside swimming lessons, water safety education is vital for children to ensure they remain safe in, on and around water.

“We fear that if children do not have access to swimming lessons and water safety education, we will see even more accidental drownings taking place.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee has been contacted for comment.

Why I’ve always had concerns about Dundee Olympia site – former council leader

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]