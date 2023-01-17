Energy bills set to rise as fuel diverted from Mossmorran to Europe for profit boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Energy bills set to rise as fuel diverted from Mossmorran to Europe for profit boost

Households and businesses using off-grid gas in Scotland face higher energy bills as fuel is diverted from Mossmorran to mainland Europe, The Courier can reveal.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 17 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 17 2023, 11.06am
Photo of Derek Healey
Fife Natural Gas and Liquids Plant at Mossmorran. Picture shows general exterior view of Fife Natural Gas and Liquid site. Image: Supplied

Households and businesses using off-grid gas in Scotland face higher energy bills as fuel is diverted from Mossmorran to mainland Europe, The Courier can reveal.

Energy giants feeding the Cowdenbeath plant will cut back on supplies of liquid petroleum gas to Scottish customers.

Businesses who currently receive the product say they have been told it will instead be sold into the European natural gas market for more money.

It means hard-pressed Scottish consumers will be forced to pay even more, with one company confirming it will raise prices by almost 8p a litre.

Why are firms raising prices?

J Gas, a Bathgate-based firm which supplies Scottish homes and businesses, said there will no longer be sufficient product available from the Mossmorran facility.

The business previously received around 90% of their gas from Mossmorran.

J Gas says it has been told it may now only receive 45% of its required annual volume from the plant and will have to secure alternate sources for the rest.

Families are being hit with rising energy bills. Image: Shutterstock.

It has told customers their prices will increase by 7.8 pence a litre.

The firm wants trade association Liquid Gas UK to raise concerns with the Scottish and UK governments.

‘A real problem across Scotland’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said it could be a “real problem for homes and businesses across Scotland who rely on liquid petroleum gas”.

He said: “Many businesses are already teetering on the brink and a further increase in energy costs is the last thing they need.

“Both of Scotland’s governments need to set out what action they are taking to persuade firms upstream in the production process to change course and support Scots through the cold winter months.

Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

“Mossmorran plays a crucial part in Scotland’s energy infrastructure.

“They must not allow Scots to go cold this winter.”

Security of energy supply, including for liquid petroleum gas, is the responsibility of the UK Government.

But Mr Rennie also wants Scottish Government ministers to respond to the concerns at Holyrood.

Ministers locked in talks

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issues raised and are in discussions with Liquid Gas UK and the upstream partner to better understand their commercial decision to reduce supply via Mossmorran.”

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Supplied.

Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson contacted the UK Government for assurances about supplies.

The UK Government was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
The lost crown jewel of Scotland has a fascinating history. Image: DC Thomson.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
'Radical' Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gender reform vox pop voxes lowering age to change gender to eight Picture shows; Gender reform vox pop voxes. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/01/2023
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
4
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How two Dundee mums overcame drug addiction at mother and baby recovery home
Ruaridh McConnochie playing for Bath against Toulon last weekend.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie's still a long way from a Scotland cap,…
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Some of the projects will see derelict areas redeveloped and new buildings created (Alamy/PA)
Scottish Government invests £27m in regeneration projects

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs

Editor's Picks

Most Commented