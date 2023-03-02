John Swinney to quit Scottish Government after nearly 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney to quit Scottish Government after nearly 16 years

By Andy Philip
March 2 2023, 3.28pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.48pm
John Swinney has been in multiple government roles. Image: PA
John Swinney has been in multiple government roles. Image: PA

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is quitting government after nearly 16 years, despite admitting he wrestled with the idea that he could have taken on the top job himself.

The Perthshire politician said he thought about standing as first minister after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation speech last month.

But after multiple roles in government, including time as the longest serving deputy first minister, he decided the next leader should be a clean break.

“I could have done it, and I thought about it, but this is the right thing to do,” he told us on Thursday after formally announcing his resignation.

John Swinney will remain an MSP

Mr Swinney, who has served as finance secretary and education secretary, said it had been the “privilege of my life” to be in the Scottish Government for almost 16 years.

He said he would continue at Holyrood as the MSP for Perthshire North.

The long-serving politician said he looked forward to sitting on the back benches “to continue our contribution to Scotland’s cause”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

He has been finance secretary twice, education secretary and took charge of the SNP’s Covid recovery plan.

“These have been demanding commitments to fulfil over nearly 16 years and I have decided that, when the First Minister is appointed later in March, I will stand down from government,” he wrote in a letter published on Thursday afternoon.

“When I joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 15 in 1979, our political prospects were poor and I could scarcely have imagined that over so many years I would have the opportunity to serve Scotland in government in the way I have.”

In reply, Ms Sturgeon said his contribution has been “unique”.

She added: “I could not have wished for a better partner in government than you, and there is no doubt that our Scottish Government would have achieved much less had you not been in it.”

Swinney quits during SNP leadership contest

John Swinney at Glendoick Garden Centre in Perthshire. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney’s decision to leave the Scottish Government was announced during the contest to replace the outgoing first minister.

The three candidates are Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan.

SNP members will choose their new leader in a ballot later this month. Voting closes on March 27.

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney rose quickly through the party ranks to become national secretary then depute leader by 2000.

He was elected MP for the old North Tayside seat at Westminster in 1997.

He switched to Holyrood at the first election in 1999 and went on to become SNP leader. But it ended in disappointed with a loss of MSPs at subsequent elections.

After a spell on the back benches between 2004 and 2007 he entered government as part of Alex Salmond’s landmark SNP breakthrough.

He was finance secretary until the independence referendum in 2014 then deputy first minister under Ms Sturgeon when Mr Salmond quit.

He is married with children and lives near Blairgowrie.

