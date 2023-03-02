Arbroath: Can Friday night floodlights shine brightly for Angus club in Championship survival bid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath: Can Friday night floodlights shine brightly for Angus club in Championship survival bid?

By Ewan Smith
March 2 2023, 3.34pm
Arbroath will play five games under Friday night floodlights. Image: SNS
Arbroath will play five games under Friday night floodlights. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is the master of one-liners but his most favourite catchphrase is ‘Saturday’s fitba day.’

Sadly for Campbell and Arbroath there won’t be any traditional 3pm kick-offs in Saturday during the entire month of March.

Arbroath have ten games to save their Championship status.

Five of these, including their first four, will take place under the floodlights on a Friday night.

One will be a Tuesday night trip to Inverness, with just four Saturday matches.

Arbroath will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras. Image: SNS

The full glare of the BBC Scotland TV cameras will be on Arbroath three times in March, starting with tomorrow’s trip to Hamilton.

And here, Courier Sport assesses the route to survival for Lichties in the crucial run-in:

Hamilton heroes or Accies also-rans?

There’s no getting away from it, the matches against Hamilton will be pivotal to Arbroath’s survival hopes.

Arbroath face Hamilton in the first and last of their final ten game run-in.

So far this season, there’s been very little to choose between the two sides.

A single point separates 10th-placed Arbroath from second bottom Accies.

Bobby Linn netted the winner against Hamilton in October. Image: SNS
Bobby Linn netted the Arbroath winner the last time they faced Hamilton. Image: SNS

And they’ve both picked up 1-0 home wins in the respective meetings, with Bobby Linn netting a trademark stunner the last time the sides met.

A win for Accies on Friday would open up a four point gap at the bottom and could leave Arbroath six adrift of Cove Rangers, should Paul Hartley’s men beat Dundee.

Conversely, victory for the visitors will put them into eighth place on goal difference and pile the pressure onto Cove.

Hamilton are hoping for a bumper crowd at New Douglas Park with entry just £5 for all.

Friday night fever for Arbroath

Lichties have kept their powder dry on the Friday night fixture chaos, aside from one sentence on social media as rescheduling was announced.

In it they stated: “The tough run in has now become even more challenging for our part-time players.”

When pressed on it neither Dick Campbell or any of his players have complained.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has refused to complain about his side’s Friday night fixture run. Image: SNS

In trademark Arbroath style, they have vowed to roll their sleeves up and get on with it.

But the simple fact is the rescheduling IS a major inconvenience to Arbroath.

It may not alter results but it will cause their part-time players headache in seeking time off from their day jobs.

It will also have an impact on the Gayfield side’s previously sold-out hospitality, with only the visits of Dundee on April 8th and Cove Rangers on April 22nd surviving the switch from Saturday.

Campbell recently stated Arbroath can use the Friday night focus to their advantage by ‘upping their game’ for the TV cameras.

And it should be noted that Arbroath lost just once under eight floodlight games last terms, albeit in the crucial Championship decider at Kilmarnock.

Cove comeback or Rangers relegation woes?

Cove have won just once and lost 22 goals in the eight opening games of Paul Hartley’s second spell at the club.

They also face a tricky March with a home game against Championship-chasing Dundee followed by trips to Queen’s Park, Raith Rovers and Ayr United.

So while floodlight Fridays could go a long way towards determining Arbroath’s fate, Cove’s ability to manage their travel sickness will be crucial.

Paul Hartley returned to Cove Rangers in January. Image: SNS

Cove currently have the worst away record in the Championship, winning once and losing seven times in 12 games.

By contrast, Arbroath are sixth in the away table – with crucial wins at Morton (twice) and Dundee.

Only Dundee have lost fewer times on the road than Arbroath.

Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton’s ten game run-in

With just three points separating the bottom three, the final ten games will be crucial in the Championship survival race.

Here are Arbroath, Cove and Hamilton’s remaining fixtures:

Arbroath: Hamilton (a), Morton (h), Queen’s Park (a), Ayr United (h), Dundee (h), Inverness (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Partick Thistle (a), Hamilton (h)

Cove Rangers: Dundee (h), Queen’s Park (a), Raith Rovers (a), Ayr United (a), Partick Thistle (h), Hamilton (a), Inverness (h), Arbroath (a), Dundee (a), Morton (h)

Hamilton: Arbroath (h), Ayr United (h), Dundee (a), Raith Rovers (a), Cove Rangers (h), Morton TBC (a), Queen’s Park (a), Partick Thistle (h), Inverness (h), Arbroath (a)

