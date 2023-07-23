Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal

The health board's once highly-respected breast cancer department collapsed in the aftermath of a report into the use of lower doses of chemotherapy.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
More than 360 women from Tayside have been forced to travel to other health boards. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 360 women from Tayside have been forced to travel to other NHS health boards for treatment, new figures show.

NHS Tayside chiefs admitted some 365 patients have been sent to other hospitals in response to a new freedom of information request.

This is up This from 204 patients as of September 2022 and 315 patients in January 2023.

Breast cancer services in NHS Tayside have been in turmoil after a controversial government report into the use of lower doses of chemotherapy in 2019.

It claimed women were put at increased risk of their cancer returning.

Staff at the health board quit en mass after the review.

NHS Tayside’s response prompted a staff exodus, with bosses accused of throwing the medics “under the bus”.

The health board has struggled to recruit since the crisis, with three cancer consultant vacancies unfilled.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Years have passed but cancer services in NHS Tayside are still in turmoil and women are still being failed.

Labour: ‘Women’s lives at risk’

“The SNP’s continued failure to get a grip of this crisis is putting women’s lives at risk and forcing hundreds of vulnerable cancer patients to travel across the country for lifesaving treatment.

“Patients and staff alike have been completely betrayed in this long-running scandal.

“As health secretary Humza Yousaf failed to address this crisis – he must do better as First Minister.

“The SNP government must work with NHS Tayside to help them fill these vacancies and get services up and running again as a matter of urgency.”

NHS Tayside ‘committed to delivering cancer services locally’

NHS Tayside said it was committed to delivering cancer services locally.

A spokesperson said: “There is a national shortage of oncology consultants and NHS Tayside oncology teams have been working with three other centres in Scotland to ensure treatment pathways are in place enabling cancer patients to be treated in a timely manner.

“NHS Tayside’s oncology team has been working very hard to recruit to our vacant positions and has successfully recruited to a number of specialist oncology positions within Tayside Cancer Services including consultants and speciality doctors’ posts.

“This successful recruitment of specialised clinical staff will support the continuing reduction of mutual aid provided by the three cancer centres.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Tayside Cancer Centre has a committed and caring clinical team, focused on delivering their rebuild plan for the centre.

“We do not want patients to have to travel beyond Tayside for any longer than necessary and note the number of patients being asked to do so is reducing significantly.

“We would expect NHS Tayside to do all they can to continue this progress.”

