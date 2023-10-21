Dundee council plan to close Kirkton centre and open school libraries to public branded ‘dangerous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council plan to close Kirkton centre and open school libraries to public branded ‘dangerous’

St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy would be opened to the public for use as community facilities under the proposals.

By Alasdair Clark
Kirkton Community Centre Dundee
Dundee City Council wants to phase out Kirkton Community Centre by October 2024. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A plan to close Kirkton Community Centre and open several Dundee school libraries to the public in its place has been branded “dangerous and incompetent”.

Dundee council says the community hub will increase the hours of operation for library services, sports and meeting rooms.

If approved the plan would see use of Kirkton Community Centre phased out by October 2024.

In its place, St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy would be opened to the public for use as community facilities.

A community hub would be created at St Pauls Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Similar proposals for a community hub to replace the library were put forward in 2020, described at the time as “bold and ambitious” by council leader John Alexander.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra says the latest version of the plan is instead “dangerous and incompetent”.

He said: “Despite years of asking questions no clarity has been provided on accessibility or on the crucial issue of safety.”

The Labour politician highlighted several services based at the community centre which could not fit into the model.

This includes drug and alcohol recovery services as well as the community larder.

Concerns about these services were echoed by the group who run the centre – which has served Kirkton for around five decades.

Security worries

In a letter to Mr Alexander, Mr Marra claimed that allowing public access to schools had not been the norm for over 25 years.

Increased security measures were put in place after a public inquiry into the shooting at Dunblane Primary School in 1996.

It recommended stricter access controls, including the use of visitor logs.

However, the council leader said other examples of shared access already exist in Perthshire and Angus.

Mr Marra continued: “For very good reasons our schools do not have open door policies. School spaces are not shared by pupils, staff and the general public.

“There is no clarity from the SNP administration as to how and when spaces will or can be segregated.

Community hubs ‘not a new model’

“Without those key issues being laid out in detail the council should not be pursuing this policy.”

Mr Alexander responded: “This is not a new model and it’s been operating for years in Tayside.

“Locally, Forfar Community Campus has been in operation since 2017 and there are others in Perth and Kinross already providing superb facilities within a school type environment.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The new Monifieth Campus will similarly provide education and community access. Mr Marra should perhaps research the models already operating in his own patch before passing comment.”

Mr Alexander said the plan was an expansion of what works well already.

He added: “We are working closely with the community itself and I have personally been in contact with them to ensure that legitimate questions are addressed.

“It’s important to be clear that communities already have safe and secure access to our schools, with public access to the swimming pool at St Pauls.

“We take the safety of the public extremely seriously and as the model moves forward over the next year, we’ll be supporting the community to derive maximum benefit and utilise a fund of £100,000 to do so.”

Conversation