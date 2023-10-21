Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call – as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call – as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches

We find out if residents are for or against a fireworks ban.

By Poppy Watson
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

As Halloween approaches, the events of last year’s holiday are on the minds of many nervous Kirkton residents.

It was a night of riots which saw fireworks thrown at police, several fires started and St Paul’s RC Academy smashed up.

The shocking action, which was compared to “scenes from a war-torn nation”, sparked a call for tougher restrictions on fireworks.

Earlier this year, local authorities across the country were given the ability to create areas where it is illegal to set off pyrotechnics.

But Dundee City Council did not use their new powers to ban fireworks in Kirkton, or elsewhere.

Kirkton in Dundee on Halloween in 2022.
Kirkton last Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford DC Thomson.

As traditional celebrations for October 31 get underway, we spoke to residents in Kirkton.

Many in the north-central neighbourhood fear that there could be more riots and say a ban should have been implemented.

But others disagree, believing that young families shouldn’t be punished for the actions of others.

Have your say in our poll below.

Kirkton resident Billy says ‘I feared for my grandchildren last Halloween’

Billy Dunn believes the council should have used their powers to keep residents and their property safe.

The 45-year-old, who owns Sweet Stop Shop in Broughty Ferry, says: “I agree with a ban at a certain level.

“But it is a very complicated subject.

“I’m a family man – I have children and grandchildren.

“I love doing fireworks, and I would still gladly buy them.

“But when they are being used around my home area dangerously, it puts my kids and grandkids at risk.

“Maybe a ban would stop the stupidity.

“Obviously, some families do use them safely. But others are stupid.

“What happened last year put a big dampener on people’s lives.

“There needs to be some kind of crackdown.”

Billy Dunn is for a ban. Image: Billy Dunn

Billy recalled the terrifying incidents of last Halloween: “It happened right outside my son’s house, where my grandchildren are.

“It got to the point where I was fearing what was going to happen.

“My son’s car was sitting there in the centre of it all.

“Thankfully my grandkids slept right through it.

“But my son, in his twenties, sat at his window and watched it unfold.

“Everyone was shocked

“It was carnage, broken windows, things on fire, bins everywhere. The school was even targeted.”

‘It’s not just Kirkton’

But he believes that a ban should apply to all “built up areas” in Dundee, not just Kirkton.

He said: “I’ve lived in most schemes across Dundee and every scheme has its idiots.

“So I don’t think a ban should be specifically targeted at Kirkton.

“I think it should be banned in certain built up areas.

“And it wasn’t just the Kirkton lot who were rioting last year – kids came from across the city.

“So I think Kirkton is getting a bad name unfairly.”

Kirkton Dundee riots.
Fireworks were thrown at police during the Kirkton riots in Dundee on Halloween 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Billy added that he was glad to see Asda ban the sale of fireworks in its Dundee stores after the night of disorder.

He said: “I do agree with Asda banning the sale of fireworks last year, after what happened.

“More supermarkets should do the same.

“I am totally against fireworks being sold or available to children or idiots.”

‘Why should my grandkids miss out on fireworks?’

One of Billy’s neighbour’s, William Dunne, thinks differently.

The 68-year-old lives on Balgowan Avenue, which was at the centre of last year’s carnage.

Drivers were forced to turn around on the street when wheelie bins and other items were placed across the road and set alight – creating a “wall of fire”.

Although he doesn’t normally buy fireworks, he doesn’t want his grandchildren to miss out.

He said: “I am really against a ban.

“A lot of young kids love fireworks.

“My kids have bought them for their families for years.

“If they were banned, my grandchildren would miss out.

“And I guarantee you would still get some people rioting and misbehaving.

“It wasn’t fireworks that caused the riots.”

William lives on Balgowan Avenue. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The retired property maintenance worker continued: “I think a blanket ban is unfair on families and people who use fireworks responsibly.

“If you go to Asda, they have banned them. A lot of shops in the area have banned them now. I just think it is ridiculous.

“It is controlling, they are taking everything away from us.

“And people will still find a way to get hold of them [fireworks] if they want to.”

The remnants of one of the fires started in Kirkton on Halloween in 2022.
The remnants of one of the fires started in Kirkton last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Instead of a ban on fireworks, William believes more police officers are the answer.

He says their reaction was too slow last year – a sentiment echoed by many other residents on the street.

But he has more faith in them ahead of this Halloween.

He said: “I don’t think there will be a repeat of what happened last year. 

“I think the police will be on top of it this year. They will be more prepared”.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We carry out a range of preventative work in our communities with partners, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Given the timescale required to follow the process to introduce a Firework Control Zone, the earliest date it could have been introduced would have been mid to late December.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
Joy Melville of the Stobswell Forum runs through the best things about Stobbie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Stobswell
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday
Kevin McAlpine.
Kevin McAlpine – son of Dundee United legend Hamish – dies suddenly aged 39
The Kingsway is flooded at Myrekirk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kingsway in Dundee reopens amid Storm Babet travel chaos
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and cafe manager Lewis Weston are looking forward to opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look inside former Dundee United duo’s Broughty Ferry café 
Mum, daughter and cat Daisy rescued at Heron Rise in Dundee. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Cheers as Dundee mum, daughter and cat rescued from flooded home
Flooding on Milton Place, Monifieth, during Storm Babet. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Monifieth residents evacuated amid Storm Babet weather chaos
A local's show of defiance at the roundabout to Old Glamis Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures and videos from Dundee show impact of Storm Babet
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue

Conversation