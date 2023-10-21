Carnoustie bookies clear planning hurdle for new premises

Angus planners have cleared the way for a Carnoustie bookies to move closer to the town centre.

Scotbet lodged a bid to move to a former newsagent’s and barber shop sitting vacant next to each other on the High Street.

It currently operates from 1 Dundee Street.

But with the lease there running out, the Midlothian firm made a change of use application to Angus Council.

Its new base will be the former MacDougall newsagents, operated for decades by a local couple, and the empty shop directly next door.

Scotbet told the council it was a logical move for the business.

“The existing premises are inadequately sized,” the firm said.

“Therefore, the applicant is seeking to move to new premises within the immediate area to ensure familiarity to its established customer base.”

No objections

Carnoustie Community Council did not make any comment on the application.

There were no objections or letters of representation.

Planners gave the application the go ahead under delegated powers.

“Information submitted by the applicant indicates the Carnoustie core retail area vacancy rate is above 10%.

“There appear to be some inaccuracies in this information, but these inaccuracies would not result in the vacancy survey percentage results falling below 10%.

“Therefore the principle of a non-retail use within the proposed units would not raise any significant issues with relevant policies.

“The use bears some similarities with Class 1A uses and would continue to attract visitors to the core retail area.

“The proposal would not undermine the character and amenity of the area.”