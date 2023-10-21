Carnoustie bookies clear planning hurdle for new premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie bookies clear planning hurdle for new premises

Scotbet will be moving into a former newsagent and hairdressing salon on the High Street.

By Graham Brown
Scotbet is moving closer to the town centre. Image: Google
Scotbet is moving closer to the town centre. Image: Google

Angus planners have cleared the way for a Carnoustie bookies to move closer to the town centre.

Scotbet lodged a bid to move to a former newsagent’s and barber shop sitting vacant next to each other on the High Street.

It currently operates from 1 Dundee Street.

But with the lease there running out, the Midlothian firm made a change of use application to Angus Council.

Its new base will be the former MacDougall newsagents, operated for decades by a local couple, and the empty shop directly next door.

Scotbet told the council it was a logical move for the business.

“The existing premises are inadequately sized,” the firm said.

“Therefore, the applicant is seeking to move to new premises within the immediate area to ensure familiarity to its established customer base.”

No objections

Carnoustie Community Council did not make any comment on the application.

There were no objections or letters of representation.

Planners gave the application the go ahead under delegated powers.

“Information submitted by the applicant indicates the Carnoustie core retail area vacancy rate is above 10%.

“There appear to be some inaccuracies in this information, but these inaccuracies would not result in the vacancy survey percentage results falling below 10%.

“Therefore the principle of a non-retail use within the proposed units would not raise any significant issues with relevant policies.

“The use bears some similarities with Class 1A uses and would continue to attract visitors to the core retail area.

“The proposal would not undermine the character and amenity of the area.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet batters the country. Flood warnings are in place in Scotland, as well as parts of northern England and the Midlands. Thousands were left without power and facing flooding from "unprecedented" amounts of rain in east Scotland, while Babet is set to spread into northern and eastern England on Friday. Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Babet. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Angus Council 'overwhelmed' by response after urgent appeal for accommodation
Flooding on the A90 through Angus during Storm Babet.
Man, 56, who died in Angus during Storm Babet named as Arbroath painter
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday
Fowlis bridge collapse
Residents evacuated and cars washed away after bridge collapses near Dundee
The rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: 'We're not out of the woods yet' warns Angus resilience chief
Flooding on Milton Place, Monifieth, during Storm Babet. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Monifieth residents evacuated amid Storm Babet weather chaos
Flooding beside the former Justinhaugh Hotel in Forfar.
Storm Babet: 'Worst I've seen in more than 50 years' says long-serving Angus community…
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue
Flooding at Justinhaugh Bridge, north of the A90.
Storm Babet: Driver dies after vehicle hit by tree on Angus road
Drone footage and pictures from Brechin show devastation caused by Storm Babet