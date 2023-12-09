Perth MP Pete Wishart warns SNP face ‘tough challenge’ from Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth MP Pete Wishart warns SNP face ‘tough challenge’ from Labour

Veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart admitted his party faces a "tough old election" next year with a resurgent Labour Party.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart
Pete Wishart has been an MP since 2001. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The SNP face a tough challenge at the next election from a Labour Party which has its “mojo” back, veteran Perthshire MP Pete Wishart has warned.

He admitted the nationalists will have a fight on their hands in key battleground seats, particularly in west central Scotland.

Mr Wishart – who has been an MP since 2001 – is chairman of the influential Scottish Affairs Committee.

In 2022 he quit the party’s Westminster front bench with a swipe at Dundee-born Stephen Flynn for what he viewed as his ousting of Ian Blackford as Westminster leader.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Pete Wishart said he is looking forward to running in the next general election.

“After 23 years I’m just getting warmed up,” he said.

Pete Wishart said Labour had its “mojo” back under Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA

The Perth and North Perthshire MP was critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s recent comments about Margaret Thatcher, saying they had been a “terrible mistake” and show Labour is not chasing Scottish votes.

But Mr Wishart conceded Labour had strengthened since Sir Keir took over from former leader Jeremy Corbyn – who he said had made Labour “practically unelectable”.

Seeking re-election at the General Election expected next year, Mr Wishart is confident of his chances in the new Perth and Kinross-shire seat – which contains about 60% of the area he currently serves.

Rather than Labour, the Conservatives are likely to be Mr Wishart’s biggest challenger.

But he added: “This time around the challenge is more from Labour.

“I think it’s colleagues who’ve got a Labour-facing constituency where the challenge mainly comes from.

“They’re more concerned and anxious than I am.”

‘Tough election’ ahead for SNP

But with recent polling contradictory about how well the SNP will perform, Mr Wishart insisted it was “all to play for” in Scotland.

“They’ve got a sense of what they want to achieve,” he said.

Mr Wishart said the SNP’s most difficult contests will be in west central Scotland, though he suggested voters do not know what Labour stands for.

Pete Wishart SNP MP Perth election results
Pete Wishart hopes to be celebrating another election victory. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Wishart said: “I’m not entirely sure people in Scotland have got a sense of what Labour is about now.

“They’re looking at a party that’s better led, better organised, better structured – but I don’t think they know exactly what the general offer is or what’s in it for them.

“But it’s going to be a tough old election, particularly in these battleground seats.”

Mr Wishart said the SNP’s messaging will see the party attempting to link the cost-of-living crisis with Scottish independence – saying it is a “cost-of-Westminster crisis”.

Conversation