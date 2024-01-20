NHS Fife spent more than £180k on single legal claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

NHS Fife spent more than £180k on single legal claim

The health board said 142 claims had been made by patients in nearly five years.

By Alasdair Clark
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
Hundreds of legal claims have been received by NHS Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife was forced to shell out £180,000 on a single legal claim, as the health board’s total costs passed £1.8 million in five years.

The large claim was among 142 made by patients from 2018 to June 2023.

In 2018, the largest cost for a single claim was £183,145, while another in 2020 came in at just under £105,000.

Meanwhile, in Tayside the total figure spent on legal costs is significantly higher, with the bill totalling in excess £6.59 million.

In all, 345 claims were recorded against the health board, of which 176 were described as clinical complaints.

NHS Tayside also set out the top 10 categories of claims against it by disgruntled patients.

Asked about the claims, a spokeswoman said: “The data provided represents legal settlements and payments for a wide range of claims.”

Prescription bag
Medication errors were among the claims made by patients. Image: Shutterstock

Clinical issues such as delayed diagnosis topped the list, with slips and falls due to debris or an uneven surface coming in second.

Other issues prompting claims include needlestick injures, medication errors and confidentiality breaches.

NHS Fife said it could not detail the categories of each claim as the small numbers could identify those involved.

Across Scotland, £61 million was spent on legal costs.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP said: “My heart goes out to the patients and families who have suffered as a result of failings in Scotland’s NHS.

‘Buck stops with SNP’

“But the buck for this stops with a succession of SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf and discredited Michael Matheson.

“These figures are a damning indictment of their dire workforce planning, which has left our health service woefully under-resourced.”

Dr Gulhane, an NHS GP, said staff were “dangerously overstretched”, which would lead to more mistakes.

In October The Courier revealed how one Fife paramedic said burnt out staff feared making a deadly mistake.

Dr Gulhane added: “Scotland’s NHS is lurching from crisis to crisis under SNP mismanagement – and Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan has failed to remobilise it.

“Ministers must match the Scottish Conservative plans for a modern, efficient and local health service.”

