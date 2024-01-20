Wonderful Highland Perthshire cottage has been beautifully renovated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Wonderful Highland Perthshire cottage has been beautifully renovated

Upper Tomnabrachd is a charming cottage in countryside near Pitlochry. Its owners have refurbished it to an exceptional standard.

By Jack McKeown
Upper Tomnabrachd is a beautiful Highland Perthshire home.
Upper Tomnabrachd is a beautiful Highland Perthshire home. Image: Savills.

Upper Tomnabrachd is a cottage so pretty it belongs on a postcard advertising Highland Perthshire.

The modest yet beautiful home sits on a gently sloping hillside a couple of miles south of Pitlochry.

Once part of the Atholl Estate, it has for the past three years been used as a successful holiday let, as well as a weekend bolthole for its owners.

John McNeil and his partner Scott got the keys to Upper Tomnabrachd in early 2020.

“We bought it during the first week of lockdown without ever having set foot inside it,” John explains.

Upper Tomnabrachd sits in the heart of Highland Perthshire.
Upper Tomnabrachd sits in the heart of Highland Perthshire. Image: Savills.

“We were very lucky with the timing. It was all set to go to a closing date but then lockdown happened and none of the other parties put an offer on it, leaving the way clear for us.”

The cottage had been rented out for some years before it was put on sale. “I wouldn’t say it was falling apart or anything like that,” John continues. “But it was certainly quite tired and a bit grimy.”

Renovation works

John and Scott got their sleeves rolled up and mucked in with the renovation works.

“We lived in a caravan on the driveway for three or four months while we did the work,” John says.

“It was two men and our spaniel, and a lot of wine! A friend of mine is a builder and he did all of the skilled stuff – fitting kitchens and bathrooms and so on. We used a local company to install a new heating system.

Upper Tomnabrachd cottage is surrounded by Perthshire scenery.
Upper Tomnabrachd cottage is surrounded by beautiful Perthshire scenery. Image: Savills.

“I laid the oak flooring downstairs and Scott did a lot of labouring. We worked together to cut back what was then a jungle on the hillside behind the house and put in some paths and a seating area.

“It’s a great place to sit and have breakfast or a glass of wine in the evening – the views are great.

“In an ideal world we’d put a summerhouse up there but that’s something the next owners can do.”

The cottage sits well back from a quiet country lane. Image: Savills.

Upper Tomnabrachd sits on an elevated south-west facing site two miles from Pitlochry. With the A9 just a few hundred yards away it has excellent transport links. A single track country lane lifts you up from the busy main road and leads to a small cluster of homes.

Exploring Upper Tomnabrachd cottage

Upper Tomnabrachd has a driveway with space for several cars and a wooden garage. A timber front door opens into hallway with access to the semi-open plan downstairs accommodation.

The living room in Upper Tomnabrachd cottage in Perthshire.
The living room is warmed by a woodburning stove. Image: Savills.

The living room is a charming space that’s great for relaxing in. A low ceiling with exposed timber beams makes it a cosy and safe space. A modern woodburning stove sits in a fireplace with exposed stone surrounds.

It has a large glass window to enjoy watching the flickering flames through on a winter’s evening.

The dining kitchen has been beautifully done. Image: Savills.

In one of many clever touches the living room lamps have been wired to a main light switch so you can turn them all on or off at the same time. Meanwhile, a large window frames views over the Perthshire hills.

On the other side of the ground floor is a spacious dining kitchen. This has integrated appliances, an induction hob and plenty of storage.

There’s a ground floor shower room and a rear vestibule with a door to the back garden.

Another view of the dining kitchen. Image: Savills.

The staircase is accessed from the kitchen and leads up to a landing that gets plenty of natural light thanks to a large Velux window. An upstairs shower room serves the two bedrooms.

Both bedrooms are doubles and sit on opposite sides of the landing. The main bedroom has a dormer window to the front and a rear-facing Velux.

The staircase leads to a bright landing. Image: Savills.

The second bedroom has a front-facing dormer window that frames views across the valley to the hills on the far horizon.

Beautiful cottage

John and Scott have done a beautiful job of renovating Upper Tomnabrachd. The bathrooms are fully tiled and have high end fixtures.

There’s attractive timber panelling and the windows all have bespoke roller blinds. A Nest system lets you turn the heating on and off remotely using your phone.

The two bedrooms both have excellent views over the valley. Image: Savills.

To the front of the house is a seating area that gets the sun all day long. The sloping rear garden has a section of lawn and fruit trees. The upper section is wooded and has a pathway and seating area that enjoys superb views.

The back garden and sloping woodland. Image: Savills.

For the past two summers John and Scott have let out Upper Tomnabrachd to holidaymakers. “We’ve averaged about 33 letting weeks a year and used it as much as we can ourselves,” John explains.

“The guest book is full of people saying lovely things about how much they enjoyed their stay.”

Relocating

Their experience of owning Upper Tomnabrachd has helped John, 60, and Scott, 52, decide they want to live in the area permanently.

I speak to John the day before he and Scott’s Glasgow flat goes to a closing date.

“The cottage seems to have been a bit of a gateway drug to Highland Perthshire,” John laughs. “I always got such a thrill out of packing the car on a Thursday night ready to head up to the cottage straight after work on Friday.

The cottage has a beautiful setting. Image: Savills.

“And it was such a downer setting off back to Glasgow on a Sunday night for work the next day.

“My parents are in Pitlochry and we’ve decided to sell up in Glasgow and move permanently to Highland Perthshire.

“We would love to move into the cottage but we need a wee bit more space so we’ve bought a big house in Pitnacree. It has an annex so we plan to use that as an Airbnb so we can continue hosting holidaymakers.”

Upper Tomnabrachd is on sale with Savills for offers over £325,000.

More from Property

Litttle Culdees in Muthill, Perthshire. Image: Lindsays
'Unique' Perthshire home built with ruins of fire-hit castle hits market for £340k
The stunning A-listed mansion.
Inside £1.8m Fife country mansion with 35 acres of land and separate gate lodge
Lochee High Street, Dundee.
Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction
This modest home in Barnhill was TSPC's most popular listing.
Barnhill bungalow tops TSPC's December charts
The Cartshed in Stirlingshire. Image: Halliday Homes
Stunning family home in Stirling countryside has price slashed by £20k
The Aberdour Hotel.
Former Fife coaching inn turned hotel on the market for £895k
Kelly Castle is on sale for £2.3 million. Image Strutt and Parker.
Beautifully restored Angus castle with private golf course goes on sale for £2.3 million
2
Mid Shore, St. Monans harbourfront home
For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential
Lawmill Cottage sits on the Lade Braes. Image: Rollos.
Inside £850k house and historic mill accessed by own bridge over St Andrews' iconic…
Stunning views of the house near Kippen. Image: Clyde Property
£465k family home has incredible views of rolling Stirlingshire countryside

Conversation