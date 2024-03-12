Jason Leitch quits senior government post and controversial NHS Tayside role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Leitch quits senior government post and controversial NHS Tayside role

The national clinical director will leave his job at the end of April.

By Justin Bowie
Jason Leitch has quit. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Jason Leitch has quit. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Under-fire Jason Leitch has quit his senior Scottish Government post and controversial NHS Tayside role.

The top health official, a senior adviser during the Covid pandemic, will leave his job as national clinical director at the end of April.

Mr Leitch’s links to the NHS Tayside health board – where he is officially employed – have proven controversial since the start of the year.

He also faced calls to resign from his government role in January after damning evidence from the UK Covid inquiry.

Texts showed him advising Humza Yousaf, then health secretary, how to dodge Covid mask rules he had regularly defended.

He also joked about regularly deleting WhatsApp messages relating to decisions being made during the pandemic.

We reported Mr Leitch had a role in establishing the public inquiry into the scandal surrounding disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel, despite the concerns of campaigners.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

It then emerged he is only seconded to the Scottish Government and is an employee of NHS Tayside, the health board at the centre of the scandal.

Victims of disgraced Eljamel, who repeatedly harmed patients when he worked in Dundee, claimed there were conflict of interest concerns around Mr Leitch’s role.

We revealed his close links to Gerry Marr, NHS Tayside chief executive during the Eljamel supervision shambles.

Scottish Government officials insisted Mr Leitch was “not involved”, even though officials in his department were involved in picking an inquiry chair.

We later revealed he was still receiving updates on a separate review into harmed patients’ cases despite his Tayside employment.

Jules Rose, a campaigner who was harmed by Eljamel, made several calls for Mr Leitch to resign.

She said on Tuesday: “This should have happened months ago.”

Jason Leitch was a regular fixture during Covid briefings.

Mr Leitch became one of Scotland’s most well-known public health figures during the pandemic, regularly appearing alongside Nicola Sturgeon in daily briefings.

In a statement, he said: “It has been an enormous privilege to carry out this role and work closely with colleagues across the health and care sector in service of the patients, their families and carers.

“The Covid pandemic was an unprecedented challenge for all countries and I am proud of my colleagues inside and outside government for their incredible work.

“It was a privilege to be able to communicate with the public so directly and be part of that co-ordinated response.

“I will forever be grateful for the public’s attention and willingness to follow the guidance – it saved lives.”

Mr Leitch was appointed to his post as national clinical director in January 2015.

He has worked for the Scottish Government since 2007.

The outgoing senior health official said he will look for “new challenges” in the health and care sector after taking a break.

First Minister Humza Yousaf praised Jason Leitch. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Jason Leitch has made a fantastic contribution to the health of the nation, leading work to reduce hospital acquired infections and improve the quality of care in the NHS.

“He played a huge role in helping me and fellow Ministers navigate the Covid pandemic by providing advice to help reach the best decisions, and by communicating so well with the public.”

His predecessor Ms Sturgeon said: “Wishing Jason Leitch all the very best for the future.

“I always valued the advice and support he gave me – not least during Covid when he was a key part of the Scottish Government team and a reassuring presence for many across the country.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross struck a more critical tone.

He said: “Jason Leitch’s position was clearly untenable following revelations that he treated deleting his WhatsApps as a “pre-bed ritual”.

“Serious questions still remain for Humza Yousaf over why ministers and senior officials deleted their pandemic messages, despite promising not to.”

Conversation