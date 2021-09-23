Ryder Cup 2021: The Friday Foursomes draw is a fitting start to a potential epic at Whistling Straits

After four gruelling days of build-up, the Ryder Cup Friday Foursomes are here at last, and they’re a doozy, as they say in Wisconsin.

Steve Stricker rather telegraphed his pairings all through the days of “practice” – such as it is. Some were known anyway, and it was always certain Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas would lead off.

Padraig Harrington was a lot less visibly candid about his pairings, and sprung a couple of surprises. The all-Spain pairing of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm is a sizeable riposte to the US leadoff team.

Of course the Rory-Poults pairing in the fourth match recalls one of Europe’s finest hours. Saturday night at Medinah and the spark (from Poulter mostly but initially launched by Rory) that lit the flame of the epic Miracle Sunday.

The US have not lost an opening session since 2006, but of course have won just twice in that time. They’ve been abysmal in foursomes in Europe but in contrast have edged them at home. They certainly can’t afford to be as awful in “alternate shot” as they were Paris or Gleneagles again.

7.05 am (1.05 pm BST) Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Harrington’s first curve ball of the week: he talked (at length) about thinking that nationally-based pairings wouldn’t necessarily work, and immediately tries a nod to the days of Ballesteros and Olazabal in his opening group.

But the Spaniards together appeals against what is generally considered (from one Ryder Cup) to be the US’ most solid pairing of the childhood friends.

Spieth and Thomas do dovetail neatly in their games, but more so in fourballs than foursomes, you’d think. A huge match to start – a win for either side would be a more significant blow than just scoring a single point.

7.21 am (1.21 pm BST) Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

Notable that Stricker has stuck out both his players reckoned to be crocked in the first session – Morikawa has been ailing with a back injury since the Olympics. Neither he nor Johnson has played particularly impressively in the last month.

But rookie Hovland in Friday foursomes is even more of a reach for Harrington, who is clearly impressed with the Norwegian. Casey, who nurtured Tyrrell Hatton through his debut in Paris, is given the job of doing the same with Hovland, and is an ideal man for the job.

7.37 am (1.37 pm BST) Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood vs Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka

In which we find whether Lee Westwood raises his game in a Ryder Cup yet again, or whether it’s a sobering weekend like Hazeltine.

Harrington’s probably right to find out as soon as he can. With Fitzpatrick as his partner, they’re at least going to be in play most of the time.

Koepka and Berger had been headlined as a partnership all week – Stricker has not sought to hide his preferences.

Brooks’ health is the question. Is he trying to be the alpha male again and play through injury as he’s done for much of 2021? The feisty and competitive Berger is detailed to keep him sparked.

7.53 am (1.53 pm BST) Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Again, like the top match, the winner here gets more benefit than just a point.

The US can take down two of the European team’s totems. Then the questions begin whether McIlroy can be the significant leader of the team they’re hoping he’ll be.

Alternatively, if the Europeans win then one of the “obvious” US pairings is damaged in the first engagement. You’d think Stricker would want the close friends out at least twice more.

Poulter and McIlroy have played together before – memorably in 2012, when they made the insurmountable at least worth an attempt. That was fourballs, though.