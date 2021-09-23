Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryder Cup 2021: The Friday Foursomes draw is a fitting start to a potential epic at Whistling Straits

By Steve Scott
September 23 2021, 11.44pm
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will, as expected, lead off for the USA.

After four gruelling days of build-up, the Ryder Cup Friday Foursomes are here at last, and they’re a doozy, as they say in Wisconsin.

Steve Stricker rather telegraphed his pairings all through the days of “practice” – such as it is. Some were known anyway, and it was always certain Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas would lead off.

Padraig Harrington was a lot less visibly candid about his pairings, and sprung a couple of surprises. The all-Spain pairing of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm is a sizeable riposte to the US leadoff team.

Of course the Rory-Poults pairing in the fourth match recalls one of Europe’s finest hours. Saturday night at Medinah and the spark (from Poulter mostly but initially launched by Rory) that lit the flame of the epic Miracle Sunday.

The US have not lost an opening session since 2006, but of course have won just twice in that time. They’ve been abysmal in foursomes in Europe but in contrast have edged them at home. They certainly can’t afford to be as awful in “alternate shot” as they were Paris or Gleneagles again.

7.05 am (1.05 pm BST) Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Harrington’s first curve ball of the week: he talked (at length) about thinking that nationally-based pairings wouldn’t necessarily work, and immediately tries a nod to the days of Ballesteros and Olazabal in his opening group.

But the Spaniards together appeals against what is generally considered (from one Ryder Cup) to be the US’ most solid pairing of the childhood friends.

Spieth and Thomas do dovetail neatly in their games, but more so in fourballs than foursomes, you’d think. A huge match to start – a win for either side would be a more significant blow than just scoring a single point.

7.21 am (1.21 pm BST) Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa has been struggling with a back issue.

Notable that Stricker has stuck out both his players reckoned to be crocked in the first session – Morikawa has been ailing with a back injury since the Olympics. Neither he nor Johnson has played particularly impressively in the last month.

But rookie Hovland in Friday foursomes is even more of a reach for Harrington, who is clearly impressed with the Norwegian. Casey, who nurtured Tyrrell Hatton through his debut in Paris, is given the job of doing the same with Hovland, and is an ideal man for the job.

7.37 am (1.37 pm BST) Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood vs Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka in practice for the Ryder Cup.

In which we find whether Lee Westwood raises his game in a Ryder Cup yet again, or whether it’s a sobering weekend like Hazeltine.

Harrington’s probably right to find out as soon as he can. With Fitzpatrick as his partner, they’re at least going to be in play most of the time.

Koepka and Berger had been headlined as a partnership all week – Stricker has not sought to hide his preferences.

Brooks’ health is the question. Is he trying to be the alpha male again and play through injury as he’s done for much of 2021? The feisty and competitive Berger is detailed to keep him sparked.

7.53 am (1.53 pm BST) Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Again, like the top match, the winner here gets more benefit than just a point.

The US can take down two of the European team’s totems. Then the questions begin whether McIlroy can be the significant leader of the team they’re hoping he’ll be.

Alternatively, if the Europeans win then one of the “obvious” US pairings is damaged in the first engagement. You’d think Stricker would want the close friends out at least twice more.

Poulter and McIlroy have played together before – memorably in 2012, when they made the insurmountable at least worth an attempt. That was fourballs, though.

