Arbroath bid to sign former Dundee star Nicky Low on a permanent deal

Arbroath have kicked off negotiations with former Dundee star Nicky Low as Dick Campbell begins his rebuilding project for next season’s Championship challenge.

The Angus club have offered Low a two-year deal after he helped them secure Championship football for a third successive season during an impressive six-week loan spell from Lowland League club East Stirlingshire.

Low, who told The Courier that he almost quit the game through injury at the age of 27, was outstanding as Arbroath collected eight points out of 15 in his five starts at the end of the season.

He picked up two man-of-the-match awards and netted a penalty at Dunfermline. Arbroath are now hoping they can convince the midfielder to stay on.

Negotiations

“We are in negotiations with Nicky and I’d like him to stay,” said Campbell.

“He played an important role for us in helping us to stay up. He is a very talented player and I’d like to have him here next season.”

© SNS Group

Speaking after Arbroath secured seventh place with their draw at home to Morton, Low said: “There have been a lot dark moments, with lights off, in the last few years where my wife has been cuddling me and telling me maybe I could play football again.

“I was travelling week-in, week-out to training at Queen of the South knowing I wasn’t fit enough to play and I started thinking ‘Jesus, what’s happening here?’

“But I’m just delighted I chose to go part-time at East Stirlingshire and I’ve really enjoyed my football at Arbroath.

“Now that we’ve stayed up I’ll have a chat with the gaffer and see where it takes me.”

Loan players

© SNS Group

Campbell will assess his squad over the next week as he puts plans in place for the new term.

Loan players Ben Williamson, Carlo Pignatiello, Calum Smith and Lewis Moore have all returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, Campbell has revealed how he personally thanked his squad for their part in helping Arbroath to stay up.

“I phoned every single player personally,” said Campbell. “I spoke to the loan players and thanked them for the work they gave me and to all the signed players to say thanks.

“It’s really important to recognise the efforts and achievements of the players but the hard work has already started for next year.”