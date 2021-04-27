Nicky Low: Arbroath star opens heart on injury hell that saw him almost quit football at 27

Nicky Low has rediscovered his love of football at Arbroath after coming close to quitting the game at the age of 27.

Former Dundee and Aberdeen star Low became disillusioned with football after a troublesome groin injury halted his progress.

After leaving Dundee in 2017, Low managed just 13 games in two seasons at Queen of the South and Derry City and was on brink of hanging up his boots to find work away from the game.

However, he gave it one final chance by dropping down the divisions to join Lowland League side East Stirlingshire. Now, having fully recovered, Low is inspiring Arbroath’s Championship survival bid.

Low has been a stand-out since joining the Gayfield side on loan in March and they will have the chance to confirm their place in Scottish football’s second tier with a win over Morton on Friday night.

“I’m delighted to be back playing the game I know and love,” said Low. “I was very, very close to giving it all up.

“In my mind I was finished. I spoke to my wife Natalie about it and I was trying to find a job away from football.

“Football is my life. I’m obsessed by it. I watch it all the time, speak about it all day and can’t imagine what it would be like without it.

“When football is all you’ve known about since the age of eight and you don’t have any other qualifications that’s very difficult.

“But I needed to try and find a way to help pay the bills and was willing to do anything.

“Anyone who knows me will understand just how difficult a decision that would have been.

“So to think about giving it up at 27 is heartbreaking but the injuries were really getting me down so I felt like I had no option.

“I’m so glad East Stirlingshire came in for me and convinced me to give it one more go.

“Getting the loan move to Arbroath has been absolutely fantastic. I enjoyed working with Dick Campbell before and I hope I can play my part in helping them stay up.”

Could this be a crucial goal at both ends of the #SPFL Championship? Nicky Low’s equaliser hauls #Arbroath back level at 2-2 at half-time after Dunfermline earned an early 2-goal lead. Still all to play for in both promotion & relegation issues.#DAFC #COYP pic.twitter.com/VGz34RsbNE — Capital City Press (@CCP_sport) April 24, 2021

Low came through he ranks at Aberdeen with Rangers and Scotland star Ryan Jack.

Ironically, Jack’s meteoric rise through the Dons first-team halted Low’s progress and sparked his switch to Dundee.

He managed 25 games for the Dark Blues before injury-hit spells at Queen of the South and Derry City prompted his decision to consider quitting the game in 2019.

The effects of the Covid-19 restrictions curtailed his last two seasons at East Stirlingshire but opened up the door for a return to the Championship under his one-time Forfar boss Dick Campbell.

“People question why I’d drop into the Lowland League but I’ve got so much respect for players at that level,” said Low, who netted his first goal for Arbroath in the 4-3 weekend defeat at Dunfermline.

“As a full-time footballer you are oblivious to the world of work and my eyes were opened to it the first time I saw guys turning up for training in their suits.

“They were absolutely knackered from a day’s work bit still had the passion to play.

“I’ve played at a higher level. I scored a penalty to help Aberdeen win the League Cup in 2014, I’ve played against Celtic and Dundee United.

“I know I can compete at this level so I never had any doubt about making the step up from East Stirlingshire – especially when it’s to work with someone like Dick Campbell.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He has achieved so much in the game and when I was on loan at Forfar I felt he believed in me.

“I hope I can repay him by helping us get a result against Morton. I’ve got so many friends in Greenock who support Morton and they’ve been winding me up about the game – hopefully I can have the last laugh!”