Kelty Hearts boss Barry Ferguson set for Alloa job as he quits Fife club just 24 hours after leading them to SPFL

By Ewan Smith
May 24 2021, 7.00pm
© SNS GroupMichael Tidser believes Barry Ferguson could be the target of bigger clubs
Michael Tidser believes Barry Ferguson could be the target of bigger clubs

Barry Ferguson is set to be appointed as the new boss of Alloa after he quit Kelty Hearts just 24 hours after they secured a historic promotion to the SPFL.

The former Rangers star led Kelty to League 2 after a 3-1 aggregate win over Angus side Brechin City in the pyramid play-off final.

He hinted in his post-match interview that he had ‘a lot of thinking to do’ and Kelty confirmed his departure on Monday night.

Barry Ferguson celebrates his Kelty side’s promotion to the SPFL

In a statement on their website they said: “Following yesterday’s SPFL League Two play-off victory, club manager Barry Ferguson has advised the board that he will not be extending his stay at the club on completion of his current contract at the end of May.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Barry and his management team for their undoubted efforts and commitment during his three year stay at the club.”

Ferguson, 43, is set to hold talks with the Recreation Park side on Tuesday and could be confirmed as Peter Grant’s replacement this week.

