Montrose in hilarious Lion King tribute to returning star Blair Lyons

Montrose used a hilarious Lion King video tribute to announce the return of striker Blair Lyons to the club.

The Links Park men have recaptured Lyons, 24, on loan from League One title winners Partick Thistle.

And the Angus side have used their creative digital flair to reveal the signing of Lyons on their official Twitter channel, super-imposing his face onto Baby Simba, from the Disney box office classic.

The video had attracted over 16k views within an hour of appearing on social media.

Lyons quit Montrose for Partick last year, having netted eleven goals in 33 games to help them secure a top four finish in League One.

He will join Stewart Petrie’s side on a season long loan after starting his career at Lowland League side University of Stirling.

Montrose are no strangers to viral video signing announcements.

They recently capitalised on the popularity of hit BBC series Line of Duty when unveiling former Arbroath captain Mark Whatley as their first summer signing.

The video has been viewed 63k times by content-hungry football fans.

Whatley and Lyons will be valuable additons to Montrose as they rebuild their side for an promotion assault next term.

Long-serving midfielder Terry Masson has also penned a new two-year deal as he enters into his 12th season at Montrose.

Petrie’s side lost out in this season’s Championship play-offs with an extra-time defeat at Morton but have finished fourth for three successive seasons after winning the League Two title in 2018.