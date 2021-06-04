EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein returns to football with Brechin City

Former Dundee United and Scotland manager Craig Levein is back in football aiming to help plot Brechin City’s return to the SPFL.

Levein has joined Brechin in a director of football-style role after the Angus club were relegated to the Highland League.

He will be heavily involved in the recruitment of a new head coach to replace Michael Paton and will work with the new coach and Brechin board on player transfers.

Levein, out of the game since an advisory post at Hearts ended last May, has offered his services as a full-time advisor ‘at no cost’ to Brechin.

“Brechin have a tough job ahead of them and will need to have bags of resilience, focus and stamina to get back to league Two,” said Levein in a statement released by the club.

“Kevin Mackie has a clear vision for the club and it’s one which I believe in.

“Brechin City is a pretty special club who’ve been around for over 115 years and Kevin – who is Brechin born and bred – is intent on strengthening the club by building a sustainable business model around it.

“I’ve known Kevin for many years and I have no doubt he will take the bull by the horns to turn things around for Brechin.”

Levein watched Brechin in both legs of their 3-1 aggregate pyramid play-off loss to Kelty Hearts and is a close connection of new Glebe Park chairman Kevin Mackie.

Mackie outlined his ambitious plans for Brechin in Courier Sport earlier this week after being installed as interim chairman at the club’s EGM.

And the move by Brechin City to appoint Levein is a real signal of intent from Mackie.

Experience

Levein, 56, has a wealth of experience in the game having been in management for 18 years since cutting his coaching teeth at Cowdenbeath in 1997.

He took charge of Hearts for almost 300 games across two spells and six years as boss.

Levein was at United between 2009 and 2012 before a three-year spell as Scotland manager.

He was sacked as manager and director of football at Jambos in October 2019 but was retained in an advisory capacity until last May.

He has recently been working as a media pundit.