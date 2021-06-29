Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
Arbroath star Jason Thomson to miss start of season after knee operation

By Ewan Smith
June 29 2021, 4.44pm Updated: June 29 2021, 4.48pm
© SNS GroupJason Thomson will miss the first few games of the season after a knee operation
Arbroath star Jason Thomson will miss the start of the season after going undergoing a knee operation.

Thomson had an exploratory op last week after playing through the pain barrier in Arbroath’s Championship run-in.

The former Raith Rovers star will miss at least five games, including next month’s Premier Sports Cup clashes with Elgin City, East Fife, Dundee United and Kelty Hearts.

He will also be out for the Championship season opener with Inverness.

“Jason had a niggly injury last season and wanted to wait until the summer to get it checked out,” said Campbell.

© SNS Group
Jason Thomson has played almost 100 games for Arbroath since making the switch from Raith Rovers in 2018

“The club paid for an operation. Thankfully it wasn’t an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury or he would have been out for quite some time.

“It was a success so Jason can resume training in a couple of weeks.

“We are hopeful we’ll seem him back in August.”

Thomson has played 94 times for Arbroath since ending a six-year spell at Raith Rovers in 2018.

Meanwhile, Arbroath will welcome Callum Davidson’s double-winning St Johnstone side to Gayfield for a friendly on Wednesday 21st July.

Gavin Swankie: I won’t be the last local hero to star for Arbroath

