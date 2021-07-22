Arbroath set to sign Hearts defender Chris Hamilton

Arbroath are set to make their sixth summer signing with a move to bring in Hearts defender Chris Hamilton on loan.

Hamilton, 20, impressed during Arbroath’s 4-1 friendly defeat to St Johnstone and has been offered the chance to join the Gayfield side.

The youngster made his debut for Jambos at the age of 16 in a Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock in 2018.

He failed to make another first team start at Tynecastle and has since had loan spells at Berwick, Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

But with Jason Thomson recovering from a knee operation Red Lichties have made their move.

“I’ve agreed to bring Chris into the club,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. “He’s going to join us on a year’s loan from Hearts.

“Craig Levein said to me a few weeks ago that I should go for Chris. When I spoke to Robbie Neilson he was keen to help.

Hearts keen for Hamilton to play on bigger stage

“Chris was at Stirling last year but Hearts want to get him to a higher level.

“I don’t have a magic wand. I need players but they need to be as good or better than what I’ve got.

“He’s in that category and could also be a sitting midfielder for us.”

Meanwhile, Campbell has still to decide if he’ll offer a deal to former Ghana under-20 international Tone Glenn Gabriel.

Gabriel played on left wing in the defeat to St Johnstone and forced a save out of St Johnstone keeper Elliot Parish with a stunning 20 yard strike.

“He did a lot better in the second half,” said Campbell. “He’s been in Spain so has a bit of a track record but we’ll wait and see.”