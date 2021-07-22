Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Arbroath set to sign Hearts defender Chris Hamilton

By Ewan Smith
July 22 2021, 8.00am
Chris Hamilton is set to join Arbroath on loan from Hearts
Arbroath are set to make their sixth summer signing with a move to bring in Hearts defender Chris Hamilton on loan.

Hamilton, 20, impressed during Arbroath’s 4-1 friendly defeat to St Johnstone and has been offered the chance to join the Gayfield side.

The youngster made his debut for Jambos at the age of 16 in a Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock in 2018.

He failed to make another first team start at Tynecastle and has since had loan spells at Berwick, Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

But with Jason Thomson recovering from a knee operation Red Lichties have made their move.

With Jason Thomson out injured Arbroath are set to move for Chris Hamilton

“I’ve agreed to bring Chris into the club,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. “He’s going to join us on a year’s loan from Hearts.

“Craig Levein said to me a few weeks ago that I should go for Chris. When I spoke to Robbie Neilson he was keen to help.

Hearts keen for Hamilton to play on bigger stage

“Chris was at Stirling last year but Hearts want to get him to a higher level.

“I don’t have a magic wand. I need players but they need to be as good or better than what I’ve got.

“He’s in that category and could also be a sitting midfielder for us.”

Chris Hamilton made his debut for Hearts at the age of 16

Meanwhile, Campbell has still to decide if he’ll offer a deal to former Ghana under-20 international Tone Glenn Gabriel.

Gabriel played on left wing in the defeat to St Johnstone and forced a save out of St Johnstone keeper Elliot Parish with a stunning 20 yard strike.

“He did a lot better in the second half,” said Campbell. “He’s been in Spain so has a bit of a track record but we’ll wait and see.”

Arbroath seal loan deal as Livingston kid follows in Jack Hamilton footsteps

 

