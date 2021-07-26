Dunfermline sign defender Rhys Breen from Rangers

Dunfermline have completed the signing of versatile defender Rhys Breen from Rangers.

Breen, 21, has penned a two-year deal with the Fifers after a modest fee was paid to the Gers.

The former Queen of the South and Partick Thistle loan star was farmed out on loan to Rangers’ U.S. sister club Orange County, making four appearances for the Californian outfit.

Breen cut that deal short earlier this month in order to return to the SPFL with the Pars.

The 6ft2ins youngster can play at centre-back or left-back and could make his Dunfermline debut against Morton on Saturday.

Breen links up with ex-Rangers youth team pal Kai Kennedy, who joined the Fifers on loan last week.

He is Dunfermline’s eighth arrival of the summer following the captures of Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Fraser Currid, Reece Cole, Ross Graham and Kennedy.

As exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, the Pars also hope to seal the signing of former Rangers, Dundee and Scotland star Graham Dorrans.