Former Hearts defender joins Dunfermline following United States adventure

Ex-Hearts youngster Leon Jones has penned a one-year contract with Dunfermline Athletic.

Versatile defender Jones, 23, recently returned from the United States, where he completed a four-year degree in chemical engineering and mathematics at the University of Kentucky.

As he gained his qualifications, Jones turned out for the Kentucky Wildcats, helping them win an unprecedented league and cup double in the 2019 College soccer leagues.

Prior to crossing the pond in 2017, Jones – a former Hearts youth teammate of Pars striker Nikolay Todorov – spent 12 years on the books of the Jambos and represented Scotland at under-15 and under-16 level.

However, he is also eligible to turn out for China and Hong Kong due to the heritage on his mother’s side of the family and is hopeful a campaign with Dunfermline can help him realise international aspirations.

Jones becomes the Pars’ tenth arrival of the summer following the captures of Deniz Mehmet, Todorov, Dan Pybus, Fraser Currid, Reece Cole, Ross Graham, Kai Kennedy, Rhys Breen and Graham Dorrans.

He is eligible to make his debut when Dunfermline host Partick Thistle on Saturday.