Graham Dorrans hailed as Dunfermline ‘torch bearer’ as Peter Grant ‘keeps abreast’ of transfer options

Graham Dorrans can be the ‘torch bearer’ for a new look Dunfermline Athletic side.

That is view of manager Peter Grant, who has lauded the quality and character of the former Scotland internationalist.

The Pars secured a coup on Tuesday morning by signing Dorrans on a two-year contract despite strong interest in the player — fresh from a stint training with with Dundee — from north and south of the border.

Dorrans, 34, enjoyed his first session with the Fifers earlier this week and Grant reckons his teammates were already raising their game to match the standards set by the ex-West Brom, Rangers and Norwich star.

“When you bring senior players in, they have got to be your best professionals,” said Grant. “They need to be the best at everything because they set the standard. They have to be the torch bearers.

“There are a lot of senior boys out there that you wouldn’t touch, and I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. It is just a fact.

“I know the attitude of the players here — the young boys have been unbelievable and their attitude to training has been magnificent — so that standard has got to be kept, and not just on the pitch.

“Graham [Dorrans] has the experience of winning things. He won the [English] Championship, has played in the English Premier League and for Scotland. He is a top quality player and you can see that by the clubs interested in him. I know the offers that he had.

“The impact of getting someone of Graham’s experience in a young group was seen on the training ground straight away.

“All of a sudden, the they are ready to play when they see somebody with his quality — someone who knows he can handle the ball and understands his position and other peoples’ roles.

“Hopefully, it turns out to be the signing that we hope it will be. I’m sure it will be.”

More to come?

Dorrans was Dunfermline’s ninth arrival of the summer following the captures of Deniz Mehmet, Nikolay Todorov, Dan Pybus, Fraser Currid, Reece Cole, Ross Graham, Kai Kennedy and Rhys Breen.

Ryan Dow has also returned to light training following a serious knee injury.

“I feel I have 20 to 22 players who are capable, every time I look over my shoulder to the bench, of going on and keeping the game at the standard that we are expecting,” added Grant.

“The most important thing for us is that we have a squad of players now. If we can keep them fit, I think we have a good mix.”

That, however, is not to says the Pars’ business is finished for this window. That is unlikely to be the case.

He added: “I am always abreast of what is going on and who is available. If we thought there was somebody who could enhance the group, that is very important.”