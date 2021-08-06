Dunfermline: Peter Grant delivers ‘magic’ Ryan Dow injury update as former Dundee United man eyes Rangers return

Dunfermline manager Peter Grant has delivered a heartening update on the fitness of key forward Ryan Dow.

The 30-year-old, who was the Pars’ vice-captain last season, suffered an achilles tear against Raith Rovers in February which prematurely ended his campaign.

He swiftly underwent surgery and embarked on a gruelling rehabilitation programme.

And Dow — exceptionally highly-regarded by Grant — is now in the midst of his first week of full training.

Saturday’s visit of Partick Thistle will come to soon for the ex-Dundee United front-man but he could be in line for a timely return for the subsequent, blockbuster trip to face Rangers next Friday.

Grant added: “Ryan has been on the training pitch a lot more this week. He been able to join in with us fully since the start of the week, which is fantastic. He just needs to get his legs back but it has been magic to see him back.

“Ryan will probably not be included in the squad for the match against Partick Thistle because it is only his first full week in training.

“We will give him that week to gain the confidence of being on the pitch, getting tackled and the movement of sharp turns.

“But you can see the delight on Ryan’s face — he has worked his socks off to get back. We are chuffed because he is a top quality player.”

Perfect 10

Meanwhile, Grant completed his tenth summer signing with the arrival of former Hearts defender Leon Jones this week, with the 23-year-old set to go straight into the squad to face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The Pars gaffer is now content with the options he has all over the pitch, particularly with Dow nearing a return and midfielder Iain Wilson on the comeback trail.

But he has declared ‘never say never’ on the prospect of further business.

And he added: “We were hoping to have a group of around 22 players and I feel as if we are there.

“But we never say never while the window is open.

“Sometimes you pick up an injury when you least expect it and, if that happens, it still gives you that opportunity to refresh that side of it.”