4 key questions as Dunfermline slip to Partick Thistle defeat and Peter Grant slams ‘lethargy’

It was all going so well.

Ryan Dow was named in the match-day squad for the first time in six months; Dunfermline’s new owners were given a vociferous welcome; a 2000 sell-out were making a fine old racket — then the first whistle blew.

What followed was the weakest showing of Peter Grant’s short tenure to date, and the Pars’ most porous defensive display since losing 5-1 to fierce rivals Raith Rovers in March.

The hosts conceded two goals from simple corner-kicks despite, in Grant’s words, ‘talking about that prior to the game’. Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt were the beneficiaries.

A Ross Graham own goal rather summed up Dunfermline’s efforts, making it 3-0 late on.

It would be ludicrous to overreact after six competitive matches — especially given some of the fine, forward-facing football played last month — but the kindest thing you can say is: it was an afternoon which resulted in far more questions than answers.

Time to consider a change of tactics?

There is no need to throw the baby out with the bath water at this point but, arguably for the first time this season, some limitations within Dunfermline’s 3-4-3 (although it was more akin to a 3-4-1-2 against Thistle) were evident.

Facing two diligent, tireless wingers in Kyle Turner and Scott Tiffoney in front of full-backs Richard Foster and Ciaran McKenna, Dunfermline’s wing-backs Kyle MacDonald and Josh Edwards found themselves isolated far too often.

Tiffoney, in particular, caused havoc, repeatedly driving into the space between Comrie — still adjusting to life as a right-sided centre-back — and MacDonald.

Teething problems will occur as the side adjusts to a new shape, and players adjust to their roles within it.

However, it is also serves up some food for thought.

The return of Dow, allied to the signing of Kai Kennedy (albeit he is ineligible to face parent club Rangers in the Pars’ next game) and presence of Dom Thomas gives Grant sufficient options to consider a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1; systems that may also better suit Graham Dorrans’ desire to dictate from deep.

Why the lack of intensity?

Conceding early, sloppy goals didn’t help; Thistle’s intensity and brave pressing perhaps took the Pars aback.

Regardless, one suspects Grant will be taking steps to ensure such a passive, tepid opening 45 minutes does not occur again under his watch. He certainly did not shy away from his side’s failings.

“We were slow in our passing, we weren’t aggressive enough or competitive enough in everything we did,” said Grant. “It’s fine having good footballers but when the opposition have the ball you need to go and take it off them.

“We looked lethargic in everything we did.”

Deniz Mehmet or Owain Fon Williams?

Grant — as the man who works with both goalkeepers on a daily basis — must be trusted to use his experience and wherewithal to make the right call but, based purely on that performance, there is a decision to be made.

Deniz Mehmet made a costly error for the second goal against Thistle, flapping aimlessly at a deep Kyle Turner corner-kick, allowing Kevin Holt to nod home at the back post. It was a goalkeeping mistake. Big deal. It happens.

It was how Mehmet recovered — or rather, did not recover — that is more concerning.

He passed a ball straight to Jags flyer Tiffoney; almost spilled a simple cross at the feet of Zak Rudden three yards in front of goal; misjudged a MacDonald pass-back which rolled four inches past the post.

With a relatively inexperienced defence (leaving aside Paul Watson, Dunfermline’s centre-backs and wing-backs were aged 21, 20, 24 and 21), one must exude confidence and composure as a keeper. Mehmet did not.

None of which is to say the former Dundee United stopper is a poor goalkeeper. It was a bad day at the office.

However, when you have Owain Fon Williams on the bench — a Wales international with more than 400 senior appearances under his belt — that means competition is fierce.

Are there any positives? At all?

One.

The sight of Dow returning to full fitness is cause for cheer for every Dunfermline supporter.

Although Grant initially stated that the visit of the Jags would come to soon for the ex-United forward, he was pitched into the encounter as a second-half substitute — a first taste of action since sustaining a ruptured achilles in February.

He was energetic, busy and hungry to get stuck in, albeit his efforts were entirely futile by that point.