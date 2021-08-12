Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dominica international striker Julian Wade gives up Caribbean sunshine to hit Brechin City goal trail

By Ewan Smith
August 12 2021, 4.58pm
Julian Wade has left behind his Dominica homeland to start a new life in Scotland at Brechin City
Julian Wade has swapped the Caribbean sunshine island of Dominica for a new life of leading the line at Highland League side Brechin City.

However, while Wade is over 4,000 miles from home, City boss Andy Kirk insists the current Dominica international striker can be a huge hit in Scotland.

Wade is Dominica’s all-time record goalscorer with 19 goals in 41 caps for his country – including a goal against Anguilla in a 3-0 win in June.

He has recently relocated to Scotland and had already embraced a new culture – halfway across the world from his homeland – prior to his Brechin switch.

Should he continue to star for his country, Wade will become the first full international Caribbean player at the Angus side.

Julian Wade has left the year-round sunshine of Dominica for Brechin

“I have absolutely no doubts that Julian has the experience and the ability to make an impact here,” said Kirk.

“He had relocated to Scotland with his family and was looking for a club here.

“His name was put to us and we did a bit of research before meeting him.

“Clearly, I don’t have anyone out in Dominica who could tell me about Julian.

“But his goal statistics and calibre was clearly evident in the online research we did.

“He’s a very clever, friendly guy and he’s also quick, strong, flexible and has an eye for goal.”

Wade has left the Caribbean sun, sea and sand behind for Scotland

Wade, 31, has spent most of his time in the Caribbean playing in Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guadeloupe.

He has been doing a distance learning degree in Sports Leadership and Management at the University of West Indies but is clearly a long way from home.

However, with English the official language of Dominica – which is home to just 71,000 people – there are no language barriers.

Dominica, which is labelled ‘The Nature Island’ boasts coral reefs, stunning waterfalls and picturesque beaches. Average temperatures hover around 30c.

“His English is impeccable and he’s settling in nicely to Scotland.

“Obviously, he’ll take time to settle to our club and the way we play. But I have no doubt that he can do very well for us.

“He’s been playing recently for his country and we’ll do all we can to support him to continue doing that.

Wade another piece in Brechin City jigsaw

Andy Kirk is convinced Julian Wade can be a star at Brechin

The signing of Wade follows the capture of Ukraine youngster Max Kucheriavyi on loan from St Johnstone.

“Julian definitely has the ability to keep playing internationally,” added Kirk.

“We’ve worked really hard to assemble a squad that can compete.

“I only had three signed players when I came to the club. We’ve hard to work hard to get players in.

“We need to get it right quickly. We lost to Buckie the other night. You can’t take anything away from them but it has to be a wake-up call.”

