Dominica international striker Julian Wade gives up Caribbean sunshine to hit Brechin City goal trail

Julian Wade has swapped the Caribbean sunshine island of Dominica for a new life of leading the line at Highland League side Brechin City.

However, while Wade is over 4,000 miles from home, City boss Andy Kirk insists the current Dominica international striker can be a huge hit in Scotland.

Wade is Dominica’s all-time record goalscorer with 19 goals in 41 caps for his country – including a goal against Anguilla in a 3-0 win in June.

He has recently relocated to Scotland and had already embraced a new culture – halfway across the world from his homeland – prior to his Brechin switch.

Should he continue to star for his country, Wade will become the first full international Caribbean player at the Angus side.

“I have absolutely no doubts that Julian has the experience and the ability to make an impact here,” said Kirk.

“He had relocated to Scotland with his family and was looking for a club here.

“His name was put to us and we did a bit of research before meeting him.

“Clearly, I don’t have anyone out in Dominica who could tell me about Julian.

“But his goal statistics and calibre was clearly evident in the online research we did.

“He’s a very clever, friendly guy and he’s also quick, strong, flexible and has an eye for goal.”

Wade has left the Caribbean sun, sea and sand behind for Scotland

Wade, 31, has spent most of his time in the Caribbean playing in Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guadeloupe.

He has been doing a distance learning degree in Sports Leadership and Management at the University of West Indies but is clearly a long way from home.

However, with English the official language of Dominica – which is home to just 71,000 people – there are no language barriers.

Dominica, which is labelled ‘The Nature Island’ boasts coral reefs, stunning waterfalls and picturesque beaches. Average temperatures hover around 30c.

“His English is impeccable and he’s settling in nicely to Scotland.

“Obviously, he’ll take time to settle to our club and the way we play. But I have no doubt that he can do very well for us.

“He’s been playing recently for his country and we’ll do all we can to support him to continue doing that.

Wade another piece in Brechin City jigsaw

The signing of Wade follows the capture of Ukraine youngster Max Kucheriavyi on loan from St Johnstone.

“Julian definitely has the ability to keep playing internationally,” added Kirk.

“We’ve worked really hard to assemble a squad that can compete.

“I only had three signed players when I came to the club. We’ve hard to work hard to get players in.

“We need to get it right quickly. We lost to Buckie the other night. You can’t take anything away from them but it has to be a wake-up call.”