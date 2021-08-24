Raith Rovers clash with Ayr United ‘plunged into doubt’ after Somerset Park Covid outbreak

Raith Rovers could face yet more fixture frustration after a Covid outbreak at Ayr United put Saturday’s Championship clash in doubt.

Five Ayr players have tested positive for the virus since the end of last week, while Patrick Reading was identified as a close-contact.

As well as David Hopkin’s squad being down to bare bones, there is an understandable fear of further spread.

The club’s training base was shut-down on Tuesday as a precaution.

Ayrshire Live reports that Honest Men chiefs have been locked in talks with Scottish football’s Joint Response Group regarding a solution.

One of the mooted options is a 10-day period of isolation among the entire Somerset Park football staff, which would put paid to the visit of the Rovers.

Raith saw their most recent game against Dunfermline Athletic last Friday abandoned after just 14 minutes due to a power cut out-with their control.

Should their trip to Ayrshire be postponed, the Fife club will have gone just shy of three weeks without a match before hosting Forfar Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.