Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Raith Rovers clash with Ayr United ‘plunged into doubt’ after Somerset Park Covid outbreak

By Alan Temple
August 24 2021, 11.58am Updated: August 24 2021, 2.45pm
All quiet: Somerset Park
All quiet: Somerset Park

Raith Rovers could face yet more fixture frustration after a Covid outbreak at Ayr United put Saturday’s Championship clash in doubt.

Five Ayr players have tested positive for the virus since the end of last week, while Patrick Reading was identified as a close-contact.

As well as David Hopkin’s squad being down to bare bones, there is an understandable fear of further spread.

The club’s training base was shut-down on Tuesday as a precaution.

Fears: Hopkin

Ayrshire Live reports that Honest Men chiefs have been locked in talks with Scottish football’s Joint Response Group regarding a solution.

One of the mooted options is a 10-day period of isolation among the entire Somerset Park football staff, which would put paid to the visit of the Rovers.

Raith saw their most recent game against Dunfermline Athletic last Friday abandoned after just 14 minutes due to a power cut out-with their control.

Should their trip to Ayrshire be postponed, the Fife club will have gone just shy of three weeks without a match before hosting Forfar Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.

Raith Rovers state ‘external power surge’ was to blame for Dunfermline call-off ahead of SPFL talks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier