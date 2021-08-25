David Gold: Arbroath ace keen to use football to improve the life chances of young people

David Gold ran out on Saturday to the sound of beating drums from the newly-formed Young Lichties singing section at Arbroath.

With over 200 kids signed up for season tickets via Arbroath Community Trust, the Angus club is embracing youngsters.

Through the launch of an Arbroath player pathway, there are also enhanced links within the wider football community in the Angus town.

Brilliant moment for the kids in the fan zone 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZvpNeTWphS — Arbroath FC Community Trust (@ArbroathFCTrust) August 21, 2021

The future also looks brighter for the young people Gold works with through the Gold & Gray Soccer Academy.

They work at all levels of the youth game.

From first touches with toddlers to providing a pathway to pro-youth, Gold and co-owner Ross Gray have made a real impact on football in Edinburgh and Arbroath since 2016.

But it’s the unseen work – such as rolling out a football programme in detention centres and secured units – that Gold finds the most rewarding.

That work led to recognition with Gold, 28, collecting the UK-wide Nationwide Mutual Respect Award for July for his academy’s work.

“I’m delighted we have been given some recognition,” said Gold. “It’s not always football we are looking to improve.

“It’s helping young people with decision-making, growing their confidence and self-esteem.

“Some of the kids are 14, 15 or 16 years old. It’s getting to that stage of their life where it’s quite serious.

“The decisions they make can play a big role on the rest of their life.

“Sometimes these kids are just a bit harder to reach and I’m delighted how our coaches have bought into it.

David Gold keen to ‘make a difference’

“We have loads of lovely kids, hundreds who train with us in a week. Some really fantastic players come from us from the age of two.

“But I’d say this was just as rewarding – if not more – than seeing someone make it to pro-youth level.

“If you can get these boys and girls on side then that’s half the battle.

“There are young people who have come with zero interest. They are at an extremely low point.

“They have no interest in sport and certainly not football.

“We’ve got them in, built a relationship and trust with them.

“The difference is remarkable.Their posture and aura has improved to such an extent that they’ve gone on to become a volunteer coach.

“To see a kid, who hasn’t been getting involved emotionally or socially, become a role model to others is fantastic.”

Former Hibernian youngster Gold has made 207 appearances for Arbroath since joining them in 2015.

He has played in every role – apart from striker – in his seven seasons at the club after featuring in goals in the Premier Sports Cup win over East Fife in July.

“I’ll play wherever the manager wants me to play,” added Gold. “I’ve been here seven years and it’s been fantastic to a part of this club’s success.”