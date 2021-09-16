Brechin City star David Cox tackles 50k ultramarathon to help mental health charity Back Onside

David Cox will tackle a 50km, obstacle-heavy ultramarathon race next week to raise vital funds for mental health charity Back Onside.

The Brechin City star will wear a 16-pound weight vest as a symbol of the struggles he carried around in his head during well-documented battles with depression.

Cox admits the Spartans 50k, 60-obstacle course at Drumlanrig Castle will be the toughest physical battle of his life.

However, after bravely battling back from suicidal thoughts, Cox has worked as an ambassador for Back Onside.

He has encouraged others to open up about their struggles and hopes his race can act as a further inspiration.

“This is going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do physically,” said Cox. “I don’t like running. I have never wanted to do a marathon.

“Now I’m doing an ultra marathon and 60 obstacles with a 16-pound weight attached.

“If you pull out of any of the obstacles you have a 30-burpee penalty.

“I’m wearing a 16-pound weight and it’s symbolic.

Retweet this if you have ever finished a Spartan before 💪 pic.twitter.com/pjQurkYtxL — Spartan UK & Ireland (@spartanraceuk) October 6, 2020

“It symbolises the fact that we often carry what feels the weight of the world on our shoulders.

“No matter how tough things get that you can always push through. You can always get to the other side.

“It will be very tough. I’ve read on the website that the quickest anyone has completed it in is seven hours.

“I’m not a long distance runner and will carry a stone-and-a-half extra with my weight and camel pack.

Going out tonight is the episode I done with Flip the mindset Podcast! A lot of new things I've never spoke about publicly in this. An honest account of the things thats went on in football for me. Give it a listen 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/UWW4rWMmLZ — David cox (@davidcox17389) May 25, 2021

“It will also be tough mentally. No matter how hard it gets, I’ve been in worse places.

“I’ll remember how I used to wake up feeling and the sense of achievement at the end of this will be incredible.”

David Cox inspired by American ultrarunner David Goggins

Cox will miss City’s Highland League clash with Forres Mechanics next weekend as he completes the Carronbridge challenge.

Inspired by American ultramarathon runner David Goggins – author of the best-selling book Can’t Hurt Me – he hopes to raise several thousand pounds for Back Onside.

“Can’t Hurt Me is the best book I’ve ever read,” said Cox. “I’ll wear waterproof headphones – in case we have water challenges – and listen to David Goggins as I go.

“He’s such an inspiration. He grew up as a 350-pound man and has always defied the odds.

“He has run 100 miles with broken feet. If anyone tells him he can’t do something, he’s determined to prove a point.

“This gave me something to look forward to aim for during lockdown. I hope I can raise awareness of Back Onside and some vital funding for a fantastic charity.”

Click here to support Cox and Back Onside, ahead of next Saturday’s challenge.