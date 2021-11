An error occurred. Please try again.

The next Dunfermline manager will be going straight into a high-pressure job of keeping the Pars in the Championship.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Alan Temple and Eric Nicolson assess the potential candidates and whether the club’s German owners will be pragmatic, take a risk, or find a middle road.

We also discuss the seriousness of their predicament, as well as the promotion credentials of Raith Rovers and Arbroath.

Also on the agenda are Dundee United’s latest appointments, St Johnstone’s ability to grind out results and need for goals, and Dundee’s soon-to-be season-defining spell of fixtures.

